Lady Irish ends Cowgirls softball season

May 17—The Abilene Cowgirls and the Chapman Lady Irish both made the long trip out to Scott City to play each other in the first round of the 4A West playoffs, and Chapman would ultimately end up the Cowgirls season with a 8-3 victory.

In what was originally a tied game at 2-2 after three complete innings, the Lady Irish pulled away with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to carry them onto the win.

Chapman would grab an early 2-0 lead when they would score a single run in each of the first two innings. Abilene would then answer in the top of the third inning with a pair of runs that would tie the game at 2-2.

A single by Hannah Walter would get things started as freshman Charlie Elliott then connected on an RBI double to drive in the Cowgirls first run. After an intentional walk to Maddie Murray, Tailyn Needham would make the Lady Irish pay with an RBI single that tied the game.

Chapman would then break the game open in the bottom of the fourth inning with five runs on five hits. The runs would extend the Lady Irish lead to 7-2.

Abilene's last run scored would come in the top of the fifth inning when an earned walk by Walter would pay off when Murray doubled to left field for an 8-3 score.

A final insurance run by Chapman in the bottom of the sixth inning would then finalize the game score at 9-3.

Chapman pitcher Madalynn Harold earned the victory as she pitched a complete game while surrendering three runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out 14.

The Cowgirls would use a combination of pitchers in the game including starting pitcher junior Brooklyn Haaga and freshman Hallie Johnson. Haga was charged with three runs on 10 hits. She walked three and struck out five. Johnson tossed one inning allowing four runs on three hits while walking one batter.

Jai Rogers led the Irish hitting attack as the leadoff hitter had three hits and scored twice. McKenzie Leighty, Reese Langvardt abd Zoey Peterson had two hits each while Teagan Ellis drove in two runs with a hit.

Offensively for the Cowgirls freshman Charlie Elliott would lead Abilene with two hits and one RBI while Murray and Needham both drove in runs with hits. Walter, Kambree Bryson and Adin Bruna had the other hits for the Cowgirls.

The Cowgirls finished their season with a record of 13-10, and will once again return some key players in next years program.

Chapman advanced to play Scott City in the Regional Championship game.

The Regional Tournament were the final high school games for Abilene seniors Hannah Walter, Adin Bruna, Zoey Debenham and Maddie Murray.

Scoring Summary:

AHS 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 — 3-7-2

CHS 1 1 0 5 0 1 x — 8-13-1

2B: Elliott, Murray; Harold, Rogers, Leighty

RBI: Elliott, Murray, Needham; Leighty, Harold, Gustafson, Ellis 2, Bell, Heller, Peterson.

SB: Bryson, Elliott, Walter;Lusk, Rogers, Leighty 2.

CS: Walter

WP: Harold

LP: Haaga