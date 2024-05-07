Lady Irish drops a pair of close games at St. Mary's

May 6—The St. Mary's Lady Bears squeaked out a pair of one-run wins over the Chapman Lady Irish Friday evening at St. Mary's.

St, Mary's shut down the Lady Irish late rally in the opener to win 3-2 and then jumped out early in game two for a 4-3 win.

Even though Madalynn Harold struck out 12 batters, Chapman still lost in the opener marking Harold's first loss of the year, Harold surrendered seven hits and three runs over six innings while walking three.

The Bear scored two runs in the second and then added the third run in the fifth. Chapman's sixth inning rally came up just short. The Bear's Hunter Poppelreiter had a solo home run while Catherine Moylon, and Emma Zemek also had RBI's.

Zoey Peterson and Jai Rogers had extra-base hits for Chapman with McKenzie Leighty and Teagan Ellis accounting for RBI's. Both teams recorded seven hits. Kayce SinghDhillon gave up two earned runs on seven hits, striking out six and walking two for the win.

In game two, the Bears led 4-0 after two innings with Chapman scoring its run in the fourth. Kaylee Livington took the loss for Chapman allowing four earned runs on nine hits over three innings, walking two and striking out one. Peterson finished the game in relief.

Rogers, Leighty, Harold, Livingston and Reece Langvardt all hit safely for Chapman.

Poppelreiter earned the win for St. Mary's tossing the first four and one-third innings giving one earned run on six hits. She walked three and struck out one. Singh Dhillon tossed the final two and two-thirds giving up two hits.

Chapman moved to 12-6 on the year and will play at Wamego on Tuesday and at Marysville on Thursday to wrap the regular season.