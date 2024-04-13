Lady Hornets picked for three superlatives after soccer season

Apr. 12—HUNTSVILLE — After two seasons under Michael Van Wagner, Huntsville girls' soccer has seen a turnaround after making the postseason for the second time in 11 years.

After winning four games last season, the Lady Hornets turned around completely and finished the season with 11 wins — the most the program has won in 10 years.

While in district play, the Lady Hornets shined. Huntsville went from being last place in District 16, 5A play to finishing third with a 5-4-1 record.

The flip was helped by junior Valary Perla, the District 16, 5A, offensive player of the year. Perla scored eight goals in district play.

Fellow junior Bianca Ballbuena took honors as the District 16, 5A Utility Player of the Year for the work she did in goal. Ballbuena allowed four goals in five district games she played.

Van Wagner was tabbed the Co-Coach of the Year for the district after the turnaround.

Other awards Huntsville picked up were four members on the All-District first team: senior Hannah Heineman, junior Julissa Urbina, junior Alondra Huerta and freshman Brianna Torres.

Torres scored four goals herself and added seven assists while Huerta found the back of the net four times.

Huntsville landed three members on the All-District Second Team: senior Maddie Elkins, sophomore Trinity McMichael and senior Caylee Cochran were named to the second team.

Honorable mention included senior Avery Smith, Addison Wood and Joseline Flores.

The Lady Hornets squad finished the season with an 11-8-2 record and battled Mt. Pleasant in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Huntsville dropped the game, 3-1 to end its season.