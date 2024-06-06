Lady Hornets gain several accolades for softball season

Jun. 5—HUNTSVILLE — After another strong district performance, Huntsville softball received several accolades for its work on the diamond.

The Lady Hornets finished district play with a 9-1 record, a fourth consecutive district title and three accolades for their efforts.

Senior Jaelynn Duke was tabbed the Co-Offensive MVP of the District, senior Katie VonRosenberg was selected as the Co-Defensive MVP and head coach Morgan Bryan was named the Coach of the Year.

Jaelynn Duke, Senior,

Co-Offensive MVP

Duke, who was the District Co-MVP last year, was elected Co-Offensive MVP after a strong season at the plate. Duke led the Lady Hornets with a .562 average, 18 hits, seven doubles and five home runs. In 37 plate appearances, Duke put the ball in play every time as she never struck out. She was also intentionally walked a handful of times later in games.

While Duke was a force at the plate, she was also unstoppable in the circle. While not tabbed MVP, she had an 8-1 record, a .92 ERA and punched out 88 batters in 61 innings of work.

Katie Vonrosenberg, Senior,

Co-Defensive MVP

VonRosenberg was tabbed the Co-Defensive MVP of the District. VonRosenberg was the Lady Hornets' everyday catcher and squatted behind the dish for 60+ innings. She fielded 100% in 96 total chances.

Morgan Bryan, Coach of the Year

HHSSBvLufkin4524-007.jpg

Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan is greeted with green smoke and confetti after the Lady Hornets defeated Lufkin for her 200th career win.

DJ Shafer — Game Day Photos

Bryan was also tabbed the Coach of the Year after a 9-1 record. In the two seasons in this district, Bryan posted a 17-3 record and won the District title each season.

Huntsville saw another four members elected to the All-District first team. Aariss McHale, Kali Klawinsky. Emily Zunker and Jaz Enriquez all received nods.

Aariss McHale, Senior,

First Team

CWF_9594.jpg

Aariss McHale celebrates after an out for the Lady Hornets.

Colton Foster — The Item

McHale had an early injury in the season but was back for district play. The senior played all 10 District games and was second on the team with a .500 average. In the field, McHale fielded 95.7% of the plays she had, mostly at third base, and was a big piece of the Lady Hornets roster.

Kali Klawinsky, Senior,

First Team

HHSSBvNac41224-006.jpg

Kali Klawinsky flips the ball to Jaelynn Duke to turn a double play against Nacogdoches.

DJ Shafer — Game Day Photos

Kali has been the second baseman for this squad for a handful of years and this season saw her shine. Kali held a .333 batting average with eight eights. She had 18 putouts this season with a 96.6 fielding percentage.

Emily Zunker, Senior, First Team

HHSSBvDayton41624-003.jpg

Emily Zunker celebrates on second base against Dayton.

DJ Shafer — Game Day Photos

Through her senior season, Zunker was the Lady Hornets designated player. The senior was a key bat in the order. Zunker batted a .296 average and drove in five runs. She had eight hits in 27 at-bats.

Jaz Enriquez, Junior, First Team

CWF_9537.jpg

Jaz Enriquez catches a fly ball during the Bi-District round of the Class 5A postseason.

Colton Foster — The Item

After moving to the area last year, Enriquez saw a lot of playing time this season and came into her own. The junior slashed .357 with 10 hits and was strong in the outfield for Huntsville.

Huntsville saw another two members tabbed to the second team. Sophomore Chloe Sanders and freshman Khloe Klawinsky saw the honors after the season.

Chloe Sanders, Sophomore, Second Team

HHSSBvPorter4224-010.jpg

Chloe Sanders throws the ball across the diamond from shortstop.

DJ Shafer — Game Day Photos

For a second straight season, Sanders saw herself holding down shortstop for the district season. The sophomore played in all 10 games and while she saw some struggles at the plate, she was a strong defender.

Khloe Klawinsky, Freshman, Second Team

CWF_9867.JPG

Khloe Klawinsky takes a swing for the Lady Hornets.

Colton Foster — The Item

With an open spot at first base, Khloe saw herself filling the role in the lineup and at the base. Khloe saw herself with a .265 average and nine hits. She tallied one double for the Lady Hornets.

Huntsville also saw three members on the All-District Honorable Mention squad. The team was made up of Halo Hernandez, Valerie Martin and Rylie Hammond.

The Lady Hornets squad saw its season end in the area round of the playoff against Mellissa. Melissa went on to win the Class 5A State championship against Harlingen South.