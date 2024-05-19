Lady Hawks follow tried-and-true path to beat Mt. Juliet

May 18—MT. JULIET — Most teams who fall behind by 7 or 8 runs are finished for the game.

Not Green Hill. When the Lady Hawks are backed into a corner, they bare their fangs and come out fighting, as Mt. Juliet has experienced twice this postseason.

A week after overcoming an eight-run deficit to overtake the Lady Bears, Green Hill fell behind by a touchdown in the Region 6-4A final Wednesday before roaring back to repeat as region champions 12-9 on the Hill.

"You just got to hit with them," Mt. Juliet coach Kevin Costley said. "We kind of slacked off after those first couple of innings. Some of our pitches went flat a couple of times."

Green Hill's Savanna Sanders would like to do away with the early-game drama.

"I'm getting a little ready to come out on top early in the game," Sanders said. "But I'm proud of our kids. They fight. They never give in, never give up. They'll chip away when they have to chip away and when they're ahead, we'll still chip away.

"Our kids are taking on a personality of fighting and never giving up."

Mt. Juliet took advantage of four first-inning walk, a hit batter and singles by Jewell Hale and Bella Brewer to take a 4-0 lead. A leadoff double by Hailey Stewart and singles by Chloe Younggren, Annalise Mecklenburg and Savanna Schaffer made it 7-0 midway through the second.

That's when the Lady Hawks began to soar, beginning with solo home runs by Maliyah Wilkins in the second and fourth innings as Green Hill chipped into the margin. Avary Stockwell scored on a sacrifice fly by Chezney Whipker in the fifth before Kendall Davis drove in the tying run for a 7-7 deadlock.

After Younggren doubled and scored on Schaffer's sacrifice fly to put Mt. Juliet back up 8-7 in the top of the sixth, a five-run bottom of the inning put the home team ahead. Emily Legrand's opening double was followed by triples by Lillie Buckley and Stockwell, and singles by Maddie McIntyre, Whipker and Davis, who drove in the final two scores.

"Maliyah Wilkins came out of her slump tonight, I would say," Costley said. "You just got to tip your hat to them. A team beats you five times in a year, and it wasn't by luck. They're good. It's one of the better teams we've faced all year long.

"They never give up. They're athletic. They make you pay. You make a mistake, they capitalize. Great teams, they do that."

"Playing a team five times is hard," Sanders said. "But playing a team five times that's right down the road from you and your rival is even harder. Our kids have done a good job of handling the expectations and knowing they're going to get their best everytime they play them. But we've found a way to come out on top and we're just proud of them."

Kyle Harris came on in relief in the top of the first inning with no outs and pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win. Left-hander Parker Herrin came on to record the final two outs as defending state champion Green Hill earned a home sectional game against Lincoln County (which was still on for last night at presstime) with a 40-6-1 record.

Mt. Juliet will take a 27-12 record to Nolensville at 4 p.m. Sunday for the sectional game rescheduled from Friday as the Lady Bears are seeking their first trip to the state tournament since 2012.

Green Hill outhit Mt. Juliet 13-12. Davis drove in three runs as she, Legrand, Wilkins, McIntyre and Alyx Frost each finished with two hits.

Schaffer drove in four runs for Mt. Juliet. Younggren, Stewart, Brewer and Kendall Bucher each banged out two hits.

"Our girls fought hard," Costley said. "They never quit, right down to the end, and I'm extremely proud of them.

"We can play with them. We just got to play clean, and they're that good. They're that good of a team you can't make mistakes."

Friendship held to one hit to fall one game short of state

JACKSON — Friendship Christian's journey to Spring Fling fell one win short Thursday when University School of Jackson freshman Emerson Fair held the Lady Commanders to one hit in a 7-0 USJ win in the third game of a best-of-3 state quarterfinal round.

Riese Huckaby's single was the only hit for the Lady Commanders, who concluded a 25-12 campaign.

Fair walked two and struck out five to punch USJ's ticket to the state's final four next week in Murfreesboro.

The Lady Bruins jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and had all their runs by the end of the third as they had seven hits off Izzy Wilson. But five Friendship errors made only two of the runs earned. She walked none and struck out three.

The teams earned a one-and-done Thursday by splitting Wednesday's doubleheader. USJ held a late Lady Commander comeback to take the second game 9-5 after Friendship fended off the Lady Bruins to cling to an 8-7 win in the opener.

The Lady Bruins took a 1-0 first-inning lead in the second game, added a run in the fourth and built an 8-0 margin midway through the sixth.

Khloe Smith's grand slam in the bottom of the sixth cut the margin in half and Izzy Wilson drove in Friendship's final run as the teams traded single tallies in the seventh.

USJ outhit Friendship 12-8, getting eight hits and five runs (three earned) off starter Wilson in 5 1/3 innings.

Gabby Lowe and Bella Ellis had two singles each from the top of Friendship's lineup while Bell Nokes doubled.

In the opener, the Lady Bruins took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth before the Lady Commanders scored all eight of their runs in the top of the fifth. USJ got a run in the bottom of the fifth and put a scare in Friendship with four in the seventh.

Wilson persevered in allowing 12 hits and two walks.

Friendship finished with six hits, including a home run and double by Claire Miller. Nokes and Smith doubled while Wilson drove in two runs.