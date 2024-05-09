Lady Hawks stay hot in three wins

May 8—If you picked the trifecta for Thompson Falls' Lady Hawks softball games last week you would be a winner.

As long as you picked T Falls to win all three in the mythical betting arena, it would have been a wise sports fan investment.

In what seems like a long time ago, Thompson Falls began last week with a make-up of a rained out game with Whitefish and beat the home standing bulldogs 17-2 in a Mercy rule shortened game.

Three days later in Thompson Falls, the Lady Hawks played their second game of the season against Sanders Rival Plains and came away with a 13-3 victory, giving them a 12-3 season record.

They wrapped up the week with win number thirteen, via a 10-3 win over Eureka.

With a game this past Monday afternoon (May 6) against Florence-Carlton, the Lady Hawks had one regular season game left on their schedule, a game this Wednesday versus Mission in St. Ignatius.

After that, it's on to Cut Bank for a tournament this Friday and Saturday (May 10-11) before they will engage in Western Divisional tournament play May 16-18 in Frenchtown, with hopes of a second straight trip to the state B-C championships on the line.

After dispatching of Whitefish in a Mercy rule win, 17-2, the Lady Hawks hosted Eureka's Lady Lions at Pirk's Place ballpark in T Falls, where they watched the visitors build a 3-0 lead with solo runs in the top halves of the first, second and third innings.

After holding T Falls's hitters scoreless in the first two innings, the Lady Lions surrendered four runs to the home girls, giving the Hawks a 4-3 lead after three innings of play.

Thompson Falls pitching kept Eureka off the scoreboard in the top of the fourth, then the offense tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth, making it 5-3 in favor of T Falls.

The pitching duo of juniors Sarah Koskela and Olivia Fitchett combined to shut out the Lions the rest of the way, while T Falls pushed five runs across the plate in the bottom of the fifth to take a 10-3 lead. That closed out scoring for the game as Falls maintained its seven run lead the rest of the way.

T Falls outhit the Lions 10-8, led by Fitchett's 3-4 day at the plate. Senior McKenzie Robinson also had a pair of hits for T Falls. Senior Olivia Harnett was 1-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Hawks.

Both teams had three errors for the game.