Lady Hawks punch ticket to the playoffs for the second consecutive year

SAN ANGELO, TX— The Wall Lady Hawk softball team captured a walk-off victory against Merkel on Tuesday afternoon to punch their ticket to the postseason.

Wall captured a playoff spot for the second consecutive year with a finish of 9-5 in district play and 22-7 record overall.

“We just need to keep fighting. We are going to try our best, keep pushing, and get as far as we can. Stick together. Work our butts off and see how far we can go,” said center fielder Shyanne Floyd.

“I honestly could not pick a better scenario for us to go into the playoffs with. We had never beat Merkel until this year in district play. To sweep them and to do it on our home field in 11 innings. I think that will be huge for us going into the playoff run,” said head coach Allyson Seider.

The Lady Hawks will face Blanco in a one game series on April 26th at 6 p.m. in the bi-district round.

