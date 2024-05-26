Lady Hawks ousted as bats silenced

May 25—MURFREESBORO — A team which bludgeoned teams with its power-packed offense all season was silenced in the Class 4A loser's bracket Wednesday by Henry County pitcher Celia Lamkin, who blanked Green Hill 5-0 to oust the defending state champions out of the tournament after two games, this one at Starplex No. 3.

Green Hill was held to one hit, a first-inning single to center field by Lillie Buckley. The Lady Hawks had runners reach by four walks, but never advanced past second base as they saw their 41-8-1 season stopped two days sooner than envisioned. Lamkin struck out five as Henry County advanced with a 27-5-1 mark.

The Lady Patriots, who lost to Green Hill in last year's second round as the Lady Hawks won all four games here to win the state, took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on Breely Pierpoint's sacrifice fly to deep right field where Maliyah Wilkins made a back-to-the-infield catch just in front of the temporary fence.