Lady Hawks hammer four HRs, run rule Mt. Juliet

Apr. 6—MT. JULIET — On a blustery night on the Hill, Emily Legrand hit two of Green Hill's four home runs as the Lady Hawks overpowered neighboring rival Mt. Juliet 16-6.

Legrand opened the bottom of the first inning with a home run down the left-field line. Lillie Buckley followed with a blast to left. Green Hill was just getting started as the Lady Hawks continued by loading the bases for Kendall Davis, who singled to right to double the lead to 4-0 as the Lady Hawks batted around.

They did even more in the second with eight runs. Chezney Whipker hit a bases-loaded triple. Maddie McIntyre drew a bases-loaded walk and Alyx Frost drove in a run on a fielder's choice. Leadoff batter Legrand, who flied out to center field to begin the inning, capped the frame with her second homer of the night, this one to center field with a runner on for a 12-2 lead.

Third-inning doubles by Avary Stockwell and Maliyah Wilkins made it 13-3 in the bottom of the third. Frost, the No. 9 batter, went deep to center in the fourth. Green Hill added single scores in the fifth and sixth to run-rule the Lady Bears and improve to 16-3-1 for the season, 2-0 in District 12-4A.

"We have a lot of talent with our bats," Green Hill coach Savannah Sanders said. "When we get in our zone and attack our pitches we're hard to pitch to and we put a lot of pressure on the defenses. That's what we want to do. We want to be able to rally and save our arms as much as we can when we swing like that.

"Anytime you can start a game like that...you set the momentum for the rest of the game."

"They definitely have some tough outs," Mt. Juliet coach Kevin Costley said. "But it's hard to defend a walk. We had (10) walks — (nine) walks and a hit batter. It's hard to do anything with that."

Mt. Juliet can hit as well. Chloe Younggren led the Lady Bears with a triple in the first inning, a home run to center in the third inning and singles in the fourth and sixth.

"We didn't hit the ball as well as we've been hitting it," Costley said. "It's almost like some of our hitters locked up tonight. I'm just hoping next time we face them we'll be a little more grown up and ready to go. But hats off to Green Hill. They're a solid team."

Kyle Harris pitched the first 2 2/3 innings to earn the win. Savannah Wilson struck out five in relief.

Veteran left-hander Taylor Haymans took the loss in 1 1/3 innings before Jewell Hale took over as Mt. Juliet slipped to 12-4, 1-1.

Green Hill had 10 hits, including two each by Legrand, Buckley and Whipker. Legrand, Frost and Whipker also drove in three runs apiece. The Lady Hawks drew nine walks and stole five bases.

Mt. Juliet finished with six hits and drew six walks while turning two double plays. Annalise Mecklenburg and Bella Brewer doubled for the Lady Bears.

"I think we were a little tight with the hometown rivalry," Costley said. "We kind of freaked out a little bit.

"But I had a freshman pitcher. I had some bright spots. I got Jewell Hale out there. I got some innings for her. It's only going to make her grow in time. We're going to get there."

Not everything is rosy for the Lady Hawks. Center-fielder/leadoff batter Cadence Jarrett tore her ACL during the loss to Oakland in the Warrior Classic last month and underwent surgery earlier Tuesday. The senior, who signed with Trevecca last fall, brought slap hitting and speed as a table setter for the sluggers that followed. She was also a defensive blanket in the outfield. With her gone, Sanders moved Legrand to the leadoff spot and Buckley to No. 2.

"(Jarrett) found her way on base consistently," Sanders said. "We knew we could rely on her always on the bases. But our mentality is next man up. We hate to see it happen to her. But our next person has to be ready to go and we've been trying our hardest the last three and four years to build depth. It's paid off right now.

"The kid we have (in center) right now (Davis) also has a lot of speed, covers a lot of ground."

Smyrna roughs up Lebanon 11-1

SMYRNA — Lebanon had a rough night on the road Thursday as Smyrna rolled to an 11-1 win.

The Lady Bulldogs scored five times in the second inning to tag the loss on Laina Knight, who gave up just one hit but issued four walks in 1 1/3 innings. Reliever Kenzie Jordan worked 3 2/3 frames, surrendering three runs on four hits.

Alyssa Horne drove in Lebanon's run. Maci Hodge and Teagan Fetcho had a hit apiece for the Lady Devils.