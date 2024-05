May 11—MT. JULIET

After giving up an eight-run lead to Green Hill earlier in the tournament, Mt. Juliet learned no lead is safe against the Lady Hawks.

By comparison, an early two-run advantage was no match for the thunder bats swung by Avary Stockwell, Maddie McIntyre and Co., as Green Hill repeated as district champions via an 8-3 win in the District 12-4A final Thursday night on the Hill.