Lady Hawks aim to claim their FOURTH consecutive State title

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Lady Hawks are heading to their fourth straight trip to the 3A State golf tournament and going in as the back-to-back-to-back 3A State Champions. You read that right, back-to-back-to-BACK.

“It’s crazy, just because we’ve gone four times, or three times, this is our fourth and so it’s just a really bitter sweet feeling, definitely, but it’s just crazy because not a lot of people get that opportunity and so we are really thankful for that,” said senior, fourth year Lady Hawk golfer, Emily Green.

At the District 6-3A Golf meet, earlier in the season, the Lady Hawks took first place as a team, shooting a total of 741 combined between the two rounds, in front of Jim Ned and Coahoma. Emily Green placed first as an individual medalist shooting 87 in the first round and 80 in the second for a 167 total. Abby McMillan followed behind in second with a 181 total and Morgan Pullig finished in third with a 187 at district.

“Every one of our girls is really close to just breaking down into a score that you’re going to look at and go “well man, where did that come from?” It’s there, they just have to play through and get it,” said Lady Hawk head golf coach, Rob Londerholm.

At the 3A Region One Regional golf meet, the Lady Hawks battled some difficulties but pulled it out in the end to take a third place finish, with a total of 736 just behind Brock (Gold) with a 729 and the first place finisher, Odessa Compass with a first place total of 650, all three teams advancing to state, but for the Lady Hawks, it’s for the fourth year in a row.

“I think we’re going to have to play really well. Again, it’s kind of the same situation as last year where Odessa Compass is very good, hopefully we’re close enough around them after day one to make them feel a little pressure,” said Lady Hawk head golf coach, Rob Londerholm.

The Lady Hawks traveling to the 3A State golf tournament are senior Emily Green, junior Jacey West, junior Channing Zesch, sophomore Abby McMillan, and sophomore Morgan Pullig. As well as two alternates, junior Emily Baird and freshman Mackenzie Mikulik.

The 3A State golf tournament will be held Monday, May 6th and Tuesday, May 7th at the ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor, Texas with the Lady Hawks teeing off on hole #10 at around 9:10 a.m.

