Lady Hatchets run at Gibson Southern

Apr. 22—FORT BRANCH — The Washington Lady Hatchets track and field team competed in the first ever Gibson Southern Invitational.

The Hatchets placed fifth overall as a team: Gibson Southern 153 points, South Knox 83.5, Princeton 81, Heritage Hills 78.5, Washington 77, Evansville Christian 72, Mt. Vernon 30, Signature 23, South Spencer 18.

"This was a great invitational for athletes to go against some tough competition to see where they currently match up in certain events at this point in the season," said WHS coach Kristin McGuire.

"This just adds more determination for them to be ready to compete at their best level the next opportunity they have to compete."

The lone first place finish came from Kapri Granger in the 100m hurdles in 17.19. The junior placed in all four events entered. Granger was part of the third place finish with the 4x1 team, fourth in pole vault clearing 8'6 and sixth place in the 200m dash in 28.64.

Senior Molly Jones also had high placements in all entered events. Jones finished second in both high jump and the 400m dash. She cleared 4'8" in high jump and crossed the line at 1:06 in the 400. Jones achieved a PR in the 100m hurdles in 18.10 finishing fourth and was part of the 4x4 relay team that earned a third place finish.

A couple of sophomores had success at the invitational. Paige Dills knocked :30 seconds off her 3200m time which allowed for a fifth place in 13:32. Dills was also part of the 4x8 relay team finishing fourth. Alleigh Baxter achieved a PR in shot throwing 26'9" that landed her in seventh place. Ally Decker finished eighth in the 1600m and was also part of the 4x4 teams fourth place.

Other points for the team came from Jasara Turner finishing fifth in long jump. She was also part of the 4x1 team. Adda Conder had a PR in 300m hurdles that had her crossing the line in sixth place in :58.71. Genesis Gomez finished the 400m in 1:08 in seventh place. Gomez was also part of the 4x4 team. Seniors Bree Browning and Cassie Dillon also added points for the Hatchets. Browning was part of the 4x1 relay teams third place finish and was seventh in discus. Dillon was part of the 4x8 teams fourth place and finished the 300m hurdles in eighth place.

The Lady Hatchets will compete in the Forest Park Invitational on April 23.