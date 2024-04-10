Lady Hatchets pound out an 8-6 win

Apr. 9—The Washington Lady Hatchets not only avoided the rain, they had nothing but sunshine on the diamond on Tuesday at the Sports Complex. The Hatchets used an 8-6 win over Shakamak to move to 3-1 on the young season, giving them one of their best starts in recent memory.

WHS got a complete game from pitcher Mia Humphries and Kiara Welsh reached base four times in a game that watched them rebounded from an early 4-0 deficit to respond with a non-conference win.

"I told our girls that we haven't scored less than four runs in any game this year. They responded well, and I keep telling them we're a team of hitters and I think people are going to underestimate us," said WHS coach Amy Sandullo. "We really wanted this one because I feel like we should have beat them last year and we didn't. So it was kind of nice to come back with a win this year."

Shakamak jumped on the board quickly. After loading the bases, Laker Matti Hill went deep over the right centerfield fence and gave the Lady Lakers a 4-0 lead with the blast. WHS did respond in the bottom of the first, as Kiara Welsh doubled to open the inning and found herself on third after a pass ball. She then scored on Izzy Howell's fielders choice to cut the lead to 4-1.

Shakamak was able to load the bases again in the second as well, but Hatchet hurler Humphries was able to get a strikeout to end the threat.

Hatchet bats got going in the bottom of the third as WHS got base hits from Braleigh Armes, Allison Hill, Howell, Katie Reed and Humphries to tie the game at 4-all. With Reed and Humphries on base, Jerzie McCord singled in two more runs and London Gilley drove in McCord to make it 7-4, as Shakamak replaced Maddie Kennett with Ade Varner in the circle. Armes immediately tagged her for a run-scoring triple and WHS took an 8-4 lead.

Shakamak added a run in the top of the fourth, but a great defense with throw from Welsh in center and snag from Hayleigh Cummins at the hot corner limited the damage to just the one run. The Lakers threatened again with three base runners in the fifth, but WHS able to get the lead runner twice and stay out of any trouble.

Shakamak added a run in the top of the seventh, but that is all they would pick up and Washington moved to 3-1 with the non-conference victory

The Hatchets travel to Southridge on Thursday and North Daviess on Friday. They host Sullivan on Saturday at 11 a.m.