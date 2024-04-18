Lady Hatchets 2nd at North Posey

Apr. 17—NORTH POSEY — The Lady Hatchets track and field team may have finished second in a triangular meet, but with all the celebrations, onlookers must have thought the team won as the majority of the night was filled with successful results. The final team points were North Posey 63, Washington 59 and Evansville Central 34.

The biggest celebration was surrounding junior Kapri Granger as she set a new school record in the 100m hurdles in :16.38.

"It has never been a thought of if she could break it but it has been more of a thought of when is it going to happen. Granger continues to fix mechanical pieces and she continues to improve with each meet. Tonight it fell together and there is a very good chance this same record will be broken by her again. She has high goals and this is one she can mark off. Kapri is very coachable and has so much grit and determination," said WHS coach Kristin McGuire.

Sealing a new school record was good enough for a first place finish in the hurdles. Granger was also part of the 4x1 team that she ran anchor for and won. In the 300m hurdles she placed third.

All relay teams finished in first place. The 4x800 shaved off 9 seconds with a new time of 11:09 with the team of Paige Dills, Ally Decker, Cassie Dills and Ayla Owens. The 4x400 also took off 9 seconds for a PR time of 4:25 with Genesis Gomez, Owens, Lexi Nalin and Molly Jones. The 4x1 finished first with Bree Browning, Jasara Turner, Nalin and Granger. Sophomore Ally Decker had the only other first in the 800m run in 2:52. Decker also posted a third place finish with a PB of 6:34 in the 1600m.

Sophomore Lexi Nalin had one of her best performances of her high school career so far. Nalin posted new career best times in both the 100m and 200m dashes. In the 100m dash she had a fourth place finish and in the 200m dash, she placed second, crossing in 28.27 seconds.

Jones had a second place finish in high jump clearing 4-8" and a third in the 400 in and finished in fourth for the 100m hurdles in 18.56. Another senior, Bree Browning, posted a couple of thirds place finishes in both shotput and discus. Browning recorded a new PB in shot of 26-6" and had a throw of 82-7" in discus. Jasara Turner was another athlete that recorded several new career bests. jumping 16-0.25" for a second. Turner was third in the 100.

Owens finished the mile in second place, while sophomore Alleigh Baxter finished fourth in discus in 81'7". Dills finished in third place in the 3200m run.

Gomez finished in fourth place in both 200m and 400m dashes, as Adda Conder finished fourth in the 300m hurdles, while Josie Shoup was fourth place in the 3200m run and 800m run.

"We had a total of 23 PB's this evening. This team loves to celebrate and encourage all the highs and lows that come along with our sport and they are ready to continue to succeed," said McGuire.

WHS will compete in the Gibson Southern Invite today.