Lady Hatchet, Vikes track team close out year, Knepp heads to state

May 22—EVANSVILLE — The Barr-Reeve Vikings and Washington track and field teams ran in the Evansville Central Regional on Tuesday.

The Vikes finished in 14th place overall with 14 points and WHS took 27rd in the 35-team field with 6.5 points.

Barr-Reeve did have one runner move on to state, as IU recruit Elle Knepp picked up all 14 points for the Vikes. She won the 100 hurdles with a :17.5 (10 points), was fifth in the 300 hurdles (4 points) and 10th in the long jump. She was also part of the 4x400 team that finished 14th (with Madison Senne, Claire Raber and Cassy Churchwell). Senne also represented B-R in the 400 and finished 14th and the 4x800 team took 11th. Churchwell did not advance out of the 100M prelims.

The Lady Hatchets wrapped up their 2024 season with 6.5 points at regional. Every event that they competed in resulted in new season bests for WHS.

Kapri Granger sailed over 10-6" in pole vault that landed her in a tie for forth place and was also a new height for the school record. Granger was also part of the 4x100 team that had its best time of the season.

"Kapri had another all-around great season both on the track and in the field and lucky for us she still has one more year," said coach Kristin McGuire.

Hatchet senior Molly Jones made sure to make her last meet one to remember and what a way to do so by placing in both events at regional. Jones hit a new career best time in the 300m hurdles in :49.62 which finished her in eighth place. She ran anchor for the 4x400 team that was seeded 13th but pulled out an 8th place finish for Genesis Gomez-Moreno, Ayla Owens and Lexi Nalin. The 4x100 team of Bree Browning, Jasara Turner, Lexi Nalin and Granger ran a :53.44 for 15th, while the 4x800 team of Cassie Dillon, Paige Dills, Ally Decker and Owens finished with a new time of 10:55.75 and finished 12th.

"It is always hard to close out a season and try to imagine next year without our seniors. They have been a vital piece of our program and left their mark and high expectations for the current and upcoming athletes to continue. We had yet another successful season with lots of growth and excitement already building for next season," added McGuire.