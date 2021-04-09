Lady Generals knock off Independence 55-30 at Montcalm

Apr. 9—MONTCALM — Olivia Alexander scored 17 points to lead the Montcalm girls to a 55-30 win over visiting Independence, on Thursday night.

Jaden Lambert added 13 points for the Lady Generals (11-4). Kaleigh Hodges scored 12 points, also wrapping up 12 rebounds.

Alexis Clark led the Lady Patriots with 11 points.

Montcalm wraps up the regular season at Richwood tonight. Game tips off at 6 p.m.

MCA 43, Wood County Christian 19: Kaley Trump scored 14 points to lead the Lady Cavaliers in first round game of the WVCAT tournament at Summersville Convention Center, on Thursday.

Abby Keaton added nine points and nine steals and Jaala Maurer added eight points.

Mercer Christian advances in the tournament to play Elk Valley today at 2:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Mount View 54, River View 49: Tony Bailey scored 22 points to lead the Golden Knights to a victory over the Raiders at Bradshaw, accomplishing a regular season sweep of their county rival.

TJ Bell scored 10 for Mount View (8-4). Brendon Rotenberry added eight points and Justin Haggerty put in six.

Maleek Woodson scored 12 for River View, Chase Porter added 11 and Daniel Dobbs contributed 10.

The Golden Knights will take a few days off and return to action on Tuesday at Montcalm.

Middle School

Boys Basketball

PikeView 46, Bluefield 36: Enoch Gonderman scored 12 for PikeView. Austin Bennett added 10 and Brady Johnson chipped in nine. Josiah Campbell scored 11 for Bluefield.

PikeView finished the season at 14-1.

In JV action, PikeView won 49-23, led by Ryan Robinette's 15 points. Elijah Hall added eight and Zaden Neely scored eight. Jamirion Owens led Bluefield with 11. PikeView JV finished undefeated.

