Lady Gamecocks celebrated during national championship parade in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — What better way to celebrate a historic season than with thousands of your most loyal fans? That’s how the South Carolina Lady Gamecocks spent their Sunday afternoon, with joy and all smiles after a complete season.

Fans say they couldn’t be more proud of the team, and Sunday’s parade couldn’t have come any faster.

South Carolina finishes off perfect season with NCAA championship, beating Clark and Iowa 87-75

“Man, it feels good to know that Dawn has a heart of gold, and not only that, but she also gave our players together under one unified culture. And it’s all about the love that she put out to her players, and they put their love on the floor, and that’s what matters,” said longtime fan Krystal Belton.

Pepper Ware and Collins McBeth say every player is their favorite player, but they particularly love Kamilla Cardoso because of her red hair and her play on the court.

One of their favorite moments was her last-second three-point shot against the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the SEC Tournament.

“So exhilarating, that’s all I can say. Seeing everyone out here to support our girls, as small of a town as Columbia is compared to huge towns, it’s really heartwarming to me,” McBeth said.

Juliana’s favorite part of the season was the title game against Caitlin Clark and Iowa.

“I think there was a lot more chemistry between all of them. I feel like they all had one season to get to know each other and stuff and like getting into like how they play and why they play,” she said.

“I think they were more ready to go this season when facing Iowa. And I think they learned from their past mistakes. And I think, you know, you live and learn. And I think they did an amazing job at the end, and they performed their best,” Jackson said.

“It was a little bit overwhelming, but it was cool to see all of the support for the Lady Gamecocks,” said Reese.

Senior guard Te-Hina Paopao is the only senior returning for the squad, as Kamilla Cardoso is headed to the WNBA. Paopao’s last words to the crowd were, “Last season was the revenge tour… This season is a repeat tour.”

