Lady Gaga And Tony Bennett Reunite In ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’ Video

Following the announcement of their second duets album, Lady Gaga and crooner legend Tony Bennett have shared a studio video of their Cole Porter cover, “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

The two vocal talents will tackle the entire songbook by the famed Broadway composer on their latest album, Love For Sale.

The duo announced the album earlier this week on August 3rd, Bennett’s 95th birthday, and it will be out October 1st via Columbia/Interscope. Love for Sale marks the second collaborative album from Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett following the success of 2014’s Cheek to Cheek.

In the visual, the mutual love and appreciation between the two singers is clear, as Gaga looks adoringly at Bennett throughout the performance.

Bennett has spent over seven decades dedicated to performing the Great American Songbook and Lady Gaga who with Tony by her side, renewed her love of the popular standard and redefined herself in the process.

The album features duets as well as solo performances by both artists accompanied by Tony Bennett’s quartet, The Brian Newman Quintet, along with big band and orchestral arrangements by Marion Evans and Jorge Callandrelli.

Love for Sale will also be Bennett’s last studio recording, following the announcement that the iconic singer has been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016. Following his diagnosis, Bennett and Gaga headed into Electric Lady in New York City to start recording Love for Sale and wrapped the album in 2020.

Earlier this week, Bennett performed his final live shows, as part of a two-night residency with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall in celebration of his 95th birthday.

Love for Sale is set for release on October 1 and is available for pre-order.

