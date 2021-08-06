Lady Gaga Just Topped a Week's Worth of Outrageously Good Looks With This Dress

If you look up "dazzling" in the dictionary, there's a picture of Lady Gaga in this Georges Hobeika gown. She's been busy turning the streets of Manhattan into her own personal runway, but this custom dress - her first time in Georges Hobeika - which she wore after her performance with Tony Bennett for their special at Radio City Music Hall, was the cherry on top of the tiered couture confections she's been serving up all week. Our eyes popped when we spotted Gaga leaving the concert with musician Michael Bearden. Featuring a plunging neckline and all-over crystals and sequins, the gown is giving us no-holds-barred, megawatt glamour. Our only question is, did people even know Tony Bennett was there?

Read on to see Gaga's stunning appearance ahead?