Lady Gaga Is Going Viral After Someone Threw Something At Her Onstage And It Was Blocked By An Invisible Shield
You know Lady Gaga — Mother Monster, choreo queen, mic-is-always-on LADY GAGA.
Well, she returned to the stage this week for her long-delayed Chromatica Ball. The show seems amazing, and is receiving rave reviews.
And she's going viral after a fan threw something at her onstage, and she rejected it with a seemingly invisible force field??!!?!!
That's right, Twitter user @noah3020 caught the moment and shared it, where it got 3.5 million views!
CONFIRMED: Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects as shown in the video
Literally, someone threw something at Gaga...
...and it was immediately BLOCKED by some type of invisible force field.
People were obsessed and perplexed by the whole moment:
@noah3020 she's an icon, renewed her contract with illuminati
@noah3020 So scary and cool at the same time
@noah3020 Queen of invisible force fields
@noah3020 Compelling evidence of our Sorcerer Supreme if I’m being honest
One fan said not to worry, since it's a common thing for Monsters to throw gifts onstage:
@callmedeeeeeeee @noah3020 no they’re usually fan gifts lol (this is from 2014)
Either way, when you're a legend, you have special powers, like when Mariah Carey sat on an invisible chair in 2017 while signing autographs.
How did Mariah Carey do this? 🤨MARIAH CAREY SIGNS AUTOGRAPHS SITTING ON INVISIBLE CHAIR