Lady Elks done for year, but not for good

Apr. 23—ELKHART- The Lady Elks softball team said goodbye to one of their own Friday night, as senior Shelby Eberts was showered with love and adoration before her final game in the red and blue. The Lady Elks fell in Ebert's last hoorah against the Teague Lady Lions.

The Lady Elks finish their season with a 17-16 overall record, going 7-7 within District 20-3A, and falling just one game short of earning a playoff berth.

The season began on a hot streak for Elkhart, winning five of their first six games of the season. But, as the season wore on, Elkhart ran into tough competition, dropping six games in a row. Elkhart battled back strong over the final week before the start of district competition, earning wins over Arp, Frankston and Wills Point.

Elkhart plays in one of the strongest districts in East Texas, with Franklin and Teague both being recognized as state powers in the softball world. Elkhart held Franklin, who has compiled a 31-2-1 overall record, to just 20 runs in their two games this season, by far the best any team played the Lady Lions within the district. Elkhart had scores of 10-0 and 12-2 against Franklin, the next closest team was the Groesbeck Lady Goats, who lost by a combined score of 32-4.

The brightest spot for the Lady Elks is the fact that most of their team will be back next season, as Eberts is the only senior on this year's squad. With the return of the Boyd sisters, Cali and Cyndi, Londyn Holland and Rylee Lohmeyer, among many others, you would be hard pressed to find another team in the area that will return such an experienced and talented group as Elkhart going into next season. Expect for the Lady Elks to make serious noise next year when softball rolls back around.