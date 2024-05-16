Lady Eagles have strong showing at sectional meet

May 15—ZIONSVILLE — Megan Whinnery is just in her second year of throwing discus seriously.

But she already has qualified for state once, and she is putting herself in a position to make it back again.

Whinnery won the Zionsville Sectional title in the discus on Wednesday night, throwing a state standard 124-feet-11-inches to win the title by nearly 9 feet.

"Compared to the way I have been throwing lately, I couldn't ask for much more today," Whinnery said. "I am happy to be moving on."

Whinnery threw a season-best 132-4 at the Zionsville Early Bird Meet at the beginning of March, but had only broken the 120-foot barrier one other time heading into last week.

But she threw 126-5 in a dual against Brownsburg, then backed it up with another strong performance at the sectional.

"I think I have just been staying more relaxed," Whinnery said of any differences over the last couple of weeks. "I just remember my training and all the effort I put into it."

Whinnery surprised many last year by placing second in the regional, punching a ticket to state, where she ultimately placed 26th.

If she can match her performance from Wednesday, she will earn a second-straight trip to Bloomington.

"It was important to hit the state standard tonight," Whinnery said. "I know that physically, my personal best is still better than that. But mentally knowing I can hit that standard was big."

Whinnery said the experiences she gained last year are helping her with her preparations this season for the post-season.

She said the big thing she wants to focus on heading into the regional next week is staying relaxed and consistent with her approach.

Zionsville head coach Camryn Bader said her junior thrower is in a good place.

"Last year was her first year throwing in high school," Bader said. "She didn't throw as a freshman and came back last year. I think she shocked some people making it to state last year, but seeing her mentally developing this year has been huge. Throwing is a huge mental sport and she already had the talent, strength and technique. Her biggest thing has been the mental block, and it's great seeing her power through that."

Zionsville placed third as a team with 100 points, finishing behind Brownsburg and Avon.

Bader said she was proud of the groups effort, and everything they have accomplished this season.

"I couldn't be more proud of our group," Bader said. "From where our team was last year, and seeing how we did today, it's super encouraging for the girls. We had a couple of first place finishes, and will have a good group going to regionals. Even some of the girls who aren't advancing ran big PRs, and for being a young team like we are — it makes me really proud to see the direction we are headed."

The Eagles got a win in the 4x800, when the team of Audrey Magnusen, Abby McClure, Anwesha Mishra and Katy Green won in 9:42.33.

Green later won the 800-meter run in 2:17.65.

"She's been awesome and seeing her shine in that open 800 was great," Bader said. "I'm excited to see her run next week at the regional and then hopefully at state to earn a spot on the podium. She and all our distance girls have been awesome all year."

Omema Anyanwu won the 400 in a school record time of 56.12 and was second in the 200 in 25.22.

After a breakout year a year ago, she is also set up nicely for next week.

"She's a rock star," Bader said. "Our biggest concern coming into tonight was the recovery time between the races, but she just crushed that 200. It speaks to the training she has done and the work she is putting in to improve. Just seeing her last year, and how she struggled with the 200 after a good 400, seeing her come back this year stronger and faster has been super exciting too."

Madison Merrell also advanced to the regional after placing third in the pole vault, clearing 10-feet.

The regional is set for next Tuesday at Lafayette Jeff.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.