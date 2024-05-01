Lady Eagles place 7th at HCC

May 1—NOBLESVILLE — The Zionsville girls track and field team placed seventh at the HCC Meet on Tuesday night.

The top finish on the day came from Omema Anyanwu, who placed second in the 400-meter dash in a time of 56.36. Zionsville also got a third place finish from Katy Green in the 800 meter run in a time of 2:15.38.

Also scoring for the Eagles: Moriah Henry (seventh, 12.56) in the 100-meter dash, Anyanwu (eighth, 26.57) in the 200-meter dash, Anwesha Mishra (seventh, 2:21.37) in the 800, Laurel Powell (sixth, 15.97) in the 100-hurdles, the 4x100 relay team of Powell, Paige Wooden, Alana Day and Lauren Thomas (eighth, 52.04), the 4x400 relay team of Anyanwu, Abby McClure, Wooden and Henry (sixth, 4:09.95), the 4x800 relay team of McClure, Maddie Bruns, Audrey Magnusen and Lucielle Unroe (fifth, 9:51.70).

Macie Hanson was seventh in the high jump in 4-10, Abigail Deaton was fifth in the pole vault in 9-6, Megan Whinnery was sixth in the discus in 107-03.50 and fourth in the shot put in 35-10 and Rylee Turner was eighth in the discus in 99-09.

The Eagles will have a couple of dual meets as they prepare for the sectional on May 14.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.