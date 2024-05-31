Lady Eagles fall in state semifinals

May 30—NOBLESVILLE — The Zionsville girls lacrosse team put themselves in a position to advance to the state championship game on Saturday afternoon.

But a tough seven-minute stretch ended up shattering that dream, and Carmel came away with a 14-9 win to end the Lady Eagles season.

"It was really the same as the regular season (game), it was just the third quarter," Zionsville head coach Dave Elefante said. "I felt like we were doing OK, then a couple of bounces didn't go our way and then a couple of turnovers — and in games like that those little things are a deciding factor. A couple of balls we didn't get to, it was just those little things. And Carmel is a very good team."

The Eagles trailed 4-3 at the end of the opening quarter, but came back to tie the game at 4 and then again at 6 with 3:34 to go in the half.

The Greyhounds scored twice in the final 100 seconds of the first half to take an 8-6 lead into the locker room, but the Eagles were right there in a position to put some things together in the second half.

The two teams battled back and forth through the opening minutes of the third, with Zionsville having several chances to get back within a goal. Their best chance came with just under three minutes left in the quarter, when they rattled a shot off the post.

The shot ricocheted near midfield, where Carmel got to the loose ball first, and was able to counter down the field to score.

They added another goal to make it 10-6 heading to the fourth, then scored the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to essentially put the game away.

"We drew up a good offense that we were going to start with," Elefante said. "Everything went the way we wanted to, but lacrosse is a game of inches sometimes. We rattled the post, they got it down the sideline and that is the way it goes."

The Eagles continued to fight, just like they have for the entire season.

They scored three goals late in the fourth quarter, but were unable to complete the comeback. Elefante said that is the type of character the team has displayed throughout the year.

"They could have folded and said 'yeah, we're done,'" Elefante said. "But they kept pressing no matter what. That has been our motto, 'one more.' Whether it is one more goal, one more ground ball, whatever it was, they just continued to try and get more."

The Eagles finished the season 13-4, with three losses to the state finalists.

Elefante said this was a special group.

"In my entire coaching career, this was probably the closest group we have had," Elefante said. "They were the most skilled, and not to take away from any other team, but the team that probably wanted it the most."

Thursday also marked the final game for Elefante at Zionsville, who has a new job out of state that.

He started coaching the Eagles in 2017.

"It's a special community," Elefante said. "The school is great and they have great people in the community. The girls want to learn and get better and they are fun to be around. They are a great team that we can mold and do all different things to. But the support we have had from the school, kids and families — it's been phenomenal. I see other schools that don't have that. It's been really special."

Elefante said the program is in a good place as he leaves, consistently being a top-5 program on the state and starting to put themselves in the conversation with the other elite teams.

"We are moving along and have a great foundation," Elefante said. "We have a lot of good young players coming up and we are bringing back a lot of our defenders. We have strong players at every position and girls ready to step up and take the challenge."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.