Lady Eagles claim own Invite

Apr. 28—The Zionsville girls tennis team went 2-0 on Saturday to claim the title at their invite.

After some weather delays in the morning, the Eagles topped Crown Point and Center Grove by 4-1 scores.

"We gritted it out today, and we were tough," Zionsville head coach Alex Wittenbaum said. "We had to endure a 12-hour day, but again it comes back to the work we put in during the off-season and it paid off."

Against Crown Point, Lucy King lost to Ana Baron 6-7 (7-9) 6-4, 10-7 at No. 1 singles.

At No. 2 singles, Sudhi Murugesan topped Ivy Coppolillo 6-0, 6-0 and at No. 3 singles, Kyla Gomez topped Jessica Harper 7-5, 6-3.

At No. 1 doubles, Ellery Walpole and Shuyang Li won 6-1, 6-2 over Lewa Apolskis and Addison Jamrok and at No. 2 doubles, Ayla Gomez and Zoe Chappell won 6-1, 6-0 over Brooklyn Carter and Natalia Svetnoff.

Against Center Grove, King won 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) over Sloane Small.

At No.2 singles, Murugesan topped Emmerson Donaldson 6-2, 6-2 and at No. 3 singles, Sydney Holley topped Peri Small 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

At No. 1 doubles, Walpole and Li lost to Ava Beecher and Lauren Dick 6-4, 6-3 and at No. 2 doubles, Kyla Gomez and Chappell won 6-3, 6-2 over Kenna Harbin and Anna Runkle.

"After the first match, we were able to recharge a little bit, which helped," Wittenbaum said. "Going into our second match we were really motivated and trusted ourselves as a team. That was the biggest thing."

The Eagles will continue to stay busy, facing Carmel Monday, Guerin on Wednesday and then starting the conference tournament.

The Eagles are still tinkering with parts of their line-up, but Wittenbaum said he has liked the way different girls are stepping up when called upon.

"I am happy with the depth we have shown," he said. "We can put any one in and they play well. We work a lot on knowing that no matter who has to step up that day, they're going to be able to do it because they understand how to play under pressure and how to think under pressure."

