Lady Dutch top Pella Christian, boys game postponed after first half

May 1—PELLA — With severe weather creeping into the forecast on Tuesday night, the battle of Tulip Town soccer doubleheader got moved up in efforts to avoid the oncoming storms with the girls game seeing No. 3 Pella pull out a 5-1 win over Pella Christian while the boys game was postponed after one half of action.

In the girls game, Pella controlled possession early and often and would break through with the opening goal eight minutes in with Abby Warner getting the ball in the PC box and making a good move to her right before firing it into the back of the net to give the Lady Dutch a 1-0 lead.

The Eagles would try to keep it a one score game but with 15 minutes left in the half Pella would score again after Pella Christian goalkeeper Dani Roose made an initial save on a ball in the box but would lose control of it leading to an opportunistic Maelee Solomon jumping on the loose ball and kicking it in to push the lead to 2-0.

The Pella Christian defense would hold strong and keep it a two goal game going into the second half.

The two teams switched sides and the Pella Christian offense had a couple of opportunities early in the second half with Esther Ford sending the Eagles' first shot on net from 20 yards out four minutes in. The ball would fool Pella keeper Madison Holland and would slip between her legs and in to all of sudden cut the deficit to 2-1.

The goal not only made it a one goal game but it also marked Pella Christian's first goal against Pella in the rivalry in over a decade with the Lady Dutch outscoring the Eagles 64-0 in 11 matchups dating back to 2011.

PC was hoping that momentum would carry on in the half but inside the Lady Dutch would answer with three straight goals.

The first came less than two minutes after the PC goal with an Avary Hunsinger corner finding the head of Warner who placed it well to beat Roose and quickly get the lead back to two.

Just a couple minutes later, Warner would send a good through ball past the PC backline with Bri Shannon finishing it off to make it 4-1 Pella.

The final goal came a little over midway through the half as Warner capped off her hat trick with a strong dribble to her left before ripping one across her body and in to make it 5-1 when the horn sounded.

The boys were up next and the dark clouds were starting to roll in.

Seven minutes into the contest, a Pella handball inside their own box led to a huge opportunity for the Eagles as they had a chance to take the lead seven minutes in. Nathan Brouwer would step up to the dot and confidently place one past the diving Pella keeper Tristan Huckstep to give Pella Christian a 1-0 lead.

The Dutch would control possession for most of the half with PC trying to take advantage of counters with their speed but they were well defended by the Pella back line. Meanwhile the Dutch were able to set up a couple of quality opportunities that were saved by PC keeper Keagan Fopma to keep it a 1-0 game with the two teams heading to halftime.

As the boys were heading to the locker rooms, the thunder in the distance and the rain to come forced a weather delay that eventually turned into a postponement with the two sides hoping to complete the game at a later date.

The Pella (5-7) boys are home again for senior night next Friday at 7 p.m. when they host Knoxville (7-5) for the Red Rock rivalry. The Pella Christian (4-6) boys will return home to face Chariton (6-2) on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

The No. 3 Pella (8-3) girls will head to Oskaloosa (2-7) on Monday at 5:30 p.m. while the Pella Christian (6-6) girls will hit the road to face Central Iowa United (3-7) on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

