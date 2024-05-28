Lady Dutch earn three medals at state tennis

May 27—IOWA CITY — Five Pella girls qualified for state tennis this year and all five came home with medals. For the second time in program history, the Lady Dutch had three medal finishes at the Class 1A Girls State Tennis Tournament this past weekend in Iowa City.

Emily Blom was making her fourth straight appearance at the state singles tournament and was looking for her third medal finish. Blom would come in as the three seed in the bracket ad would make quick work of her first two matches on Friday with wins of 6-1, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-0.

She would advance to Saturday's semifinals where she would take on the two seed of Kate Holton from Columbus. Holton defeated Blom earlier in the year at the Pella's home tournament and Holton would play prove a tough matchup as she attacked the net early but could also settle back and hit some tough shots to best Blom. Holton would end up winning 6-2, 6-3 and would send Blom to the third place match for a second straight season.

Blom would meet Mount Pleasant's Jana Isanta Vila in that match and would bounce back nicely with a 6-3, 6-3 victory to secure her best finish at state with a third place medal while also becoming the fourth Lady Dutch to earn three medal finishes at state.

Pella also sent two doubles teams to Iowa City in Alloree Else and Lily VanDusseldorp along with Bryn Higginbotham and Claire Smock. Both duos came in unseeded but both picked up solid wins in their opening matches. Else/VanDusseldorp won 6-2, 6-1 while Higginbotham/Smock won 6-2, 6-3.

Both advanced to the quarterfinals where they would face seeded opponents. Else/VanDusseldorp would fall 6-3, 6-0 to the top-seeded Olson girls from Osage while Higginbotham/Smock dropped a hard-fought 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 match to the second seeded girls from Xavier.

The two Lady Dutch teams bounced back in their first consolation matches and secured a medal finish while advancing to Saturday.

Both teams had two matches on Saturday to decide their final placing. Higginbotham/Smock scored a third set tiebreaker victory over Dike-New Hartford 6-4, 6-7 (5), 1-0 (6) to advance to the fifth place match where they would top Ballard 6-2, 6-2 to take home fifth place.

Meanwhile, Else/VanDusseldorp were on the wrong side of a third set tiebreaker falling 2-6, 7-5, 1-0 (6) to go to the seventh place match where they fell in another third set tiebreaker 6-4, 6-7, 1-0 to finish eighth place.

Pella wraps up their season this week as they continue to play for a team state title. They will play two matches on Wednesday at 8 a.m. at Byrnes Park in Waterloo starting with a Class 1A state semifinal matchup against Spencer. A win would put them in the finals against the winner of Xavier vs Dike-New Hartford while a loss sends them to the third place match.

