Lady Devils storm back, outscore Cookeville 15-9

Apr. 3—A day before storms were forecasted to hit the area, there was plenty of thunder in the bats of Cookeville and host Lebanon in District 7-4A softball Monday night.

The Lady Devils twice came from behind with a pair of big innings and pulled away from the Lady Cavaliers 15-9.

A three-run double off the right-field wall by Maci Hodge was the highlight of Lebanon's seven-run fifth inning as the Lady Devils took an 11-5 lead.

The Lady Cavs led 3-1 in the second before Lebanon rallied in the third on an RBI single by Andrea Huddleston and Laina Knight's two-run homer to center field.

Cookeville went back in front 5-4 in the top of the fifth on singles by Laylah Turner and Ella Dudney.

Kenzie Jordan weathered the storm of 12 Cookeville hits and five earned runs to earn the win in a seven-inning complete game.

Lebanon lashed 14 hits. Morgan Stearman went 4-for-4 from the No. 7 hole. Hodge had two hits and four RBIs. Huddleston and Reagan Schmitz also each had multiple hits while Schmitz stole a pair of base.

Even some of the outs were hard hits as both teams had several infield lineouts, including one which Cookeville turned into a double play.

Another Cookeville twin killing resulted in Lebanon's first run in the bottom of the first inning after the Lady Cavs took a 2-0 lead right off the bat. The second run scored on Kyrklinn Moores' double.

Lady Commanders crush Westmoreland 9-1

Friendship Christian jumped to a big early lead Monday and cruised past visiting Westmoreland 9-1.

The Lady Commanders scored six times in the first inning and added two more in the second as they climbed to 7-5 for the season.

Angela Eden gave up a third-inning run to the Lady Eagles. She surrendered five hits and three walks while striking out 10 in seven innings.

Friendship finished with 11 hits. Claire Miller drove in three runs as she, Izzy Wilson, Khloe Smith and Riese Huckaby had two hits apiece. One of Wilson's hits was a double.

The Lady Commanders were scheduled to play a District 4-IIA game at Ezell-Harding yesterday, weather permitting.

DCA drubs Friendship 11-4

Visiting Donelson Christian wiped out an early Friendship Christian lead last Saturday as the Lady Wildcats rolled to an 11-4 win.

The Lady Commanders led 3-0 through two innings. DCA tied the score in the third, took the lead with two in the fourth and fifth frames and blew the game open with four in the seventh, finishing with 18 hits off Izzy Wilson and Angela Eden.

Bailey Shepard surrendered six hits to Friendship but struck out 13.

Shepard also had three hits and drove in three runs. But the hitter right behind her in the order, Madison McHenry, had the biggest stick with six RBIs on three hits, including a seventh-inning home run.

Khloe Smith had two of the Lady Commanders' six hits, one of which was a double, as Friendship fell to 6-5 for the season and 2-2 in District 4-IIA.