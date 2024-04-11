Lady Devils pull away from Wilson Central 12-5

Apr. 10—Maci Hodge hit a tie-breaking home run in the Lebanon third inning Monday as the Lady Devils went on to post a 12-5 win over visiting Wilson Central.

Lebanon took a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Wilson Central responded with four in the top of the third.

Hodge's home run was followed by an Alyssa Horne double, an error and Keeli Davis' single as the Lady Devils built a 7-4 lead.

The Lady Devils added on with two in the fifth on singles by Teagan Fetcho and Aundrea Huddleston sandwiched around an error. A double by Hodge, singles by Horne and Fetcho and a double by Davis produced three more runs in the sixth.

Central scored in the seventh as Reese Serbin, Ava Perry and Kylie Davis singled.

In the first, a single and walk were followed by RBI singles by Hodge and Horne and a two-run double by Morgan Stearman.

Jordin Atkins opened the Central third with a double and Julia Barnes singled. Following a walk, Serbin singled before Perry and Sophie Lannom doubled as 12 Lady Wildcats batted.

Kenzie Jordan earned the win in the circle with seven innings of work, surviving 12 hits but just one walk to go with a strikeout.

Central's Jordan Hawkins also went the distance, six innings, surrendering four earned runs on 15 hits with a walk and no strikeouts.

Hodge had four hits while Davis drove in three runs on three hits from the No. 9 spot in the order. Horne and Fetcho also had multiple-hit days. Lebanon ran wild on the basepaths with five stolen bases.

Perry drove in two runs on two hits to lead the Lady Wildcats. Serbin and Davis also finished with two hits each.

Fast start propels Friendship past Nashville Christian

Friendship Christian scored often early in a 7-3 win over visiting Nashville Christian on Monday.

The Lady Commanders took a 4-0 lead in the first inning and were up 6-0 by the third. The Lady Eagles scored all their runs in the top of the sixth before Friendship countered with its final score in the bottom half.

Friendship finished with eight hits in improving to 9-6 for the season and 4-3 in District 4-IIA. Izzy Wilson and Bella Toler had two hits each as they and Bell Nokes doubled. Nokes drove in three runs.

Wilson scattered six hits in seven innings with no walks and four strikeouts.

Lebanon salvages a win in Brentwood pool play

BRENTWOOD — Lebanon wrapped up pool play in the Brentwood Invitational last Friday with a 3-2 win over Blackman before being ousted from the tournament with an 8-0 loss to Nolensville at Crockett Park.

Shylee Essary walked off the win over Blackman with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning. That came after Maci Hodge doubled home the tying run after Lebanon entered the inning trailing 2-1.

Alyssa Horne pitched the full six innings for the win. She allowed three hits and a walk while striking out four.

Kyndall Robinson gave Lebanon a 1-0 lead with a third-inning RBI single.

Blackman tied the score in the fifth and took the lead in the sixth.

Hodge and Caitlyn Greer each had two hits for the Lady Devils.

Lebanon had little chance against Nolensville, which took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, 6-0 in the second and 7-zip in the third against Kenzie Jordan.

The Lady Devils had two hits.

Younggren, Stewart each go deep twice as MJ rolls past Watertown

MT. JULIET — Chloe Younggren drove in four Mt. Juliet runs on a pair of second-inning homers last Thursday as the Lady Bears beat cross-county Watertown 14-4 at Mike Gwaltney Field.

The Lady Bears scored 11 times in the second inning. In addition to Younggren's two blasts, Hailey Stewart stroked a two-run bomb to center field. Savanna Schaffer hit an RBI single, Avery Haymans an RBI double, Taylor Haymans a two-run single and Annalise Mecklenburg a run-scoring triple.

Stewart, who also hit two home runs, went deep in the bottom of the first inning. Haymans later hit a two-run single.

Taylor Haymans pitched four innings for the win, allowing four runs (three runs) on three hits and two walks while striking out four in four innings.

Kay McGuire took the loss for the Lady Purple Tigers. She was charged with eight runs on seven hits in one inning.

Mt. Juliet had 12 hits, including two each by Stewart, Haymans, Younggren and Mecklenburg.

Abby Hall drove in two Watertown runs.

Lady Devils drop first two games in Brentwood tourney

BRENTWOOD — Lebanon dropped a pair of games in the Brentwood Invitational last Friday, falling 4-2 to Liberty Creek following a 5-3 setback to Zion Christian.

Zion Christian took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a home run by Ashleia Coble and an RBI single by Raleigh Blanks.

Lebanon tied the score in the bottom half on a triple by Maci Hodge and a single by Teagan Fetcho.

Zion retook the lead with three runs in the second inning.

Laina Knight took the loss after allowing five runs on five hits and six walks in four innings.

Hodge drove in two runs on as many hits from the cleanup spot.

Lebanon took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Liberty Creek on a Hodge sacrifice fly and a double by Alyssa Horne.

But Liberty Creek jumped ahead in the bottom of the first with three runs.

Kenzie Jordan gave up three runs on six hits in three innings to take the loss.