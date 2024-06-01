Lady Devils host basketball camp

May 31—TIFTON — Tift County's Lady Devils basketball team hosted perhaps the first big post-school year athletic camps.

Head coach Julie Conner-Johnson said 47 participated in the two-day camp, which finished up May 24.

"Such a great group of boys and girls," said Conner-Johnson, who was impressed not only with their effort but also with their skills. "Hot spots," the camp competition which tests accuracy from different points on the floor, had plenty of sharpshooters.

Conner-Johnson's camps, led by herself, Lady Devils players and assistant coaches, worked on all aspects of the game. That included passing, shooting and defense, all adjusted for the different age groups.

Campers also had the chance to scrimmage.