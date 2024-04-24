Lady Crusaders score victory over N. Moore

Apr. 23—Grace Christian soccer won for the third straight match Friday evening, scoring a 5-1 victory over North Moore.

The Lady Crusaders (9-3 overall), ranked No. 5 among the NCISAA 3A soccer teams this season, led just 2-1 at the half but dominated after intermission, adding three goals to put away the Mustangs.

Piper Hicks and Sarah Meggs each scored two goals for Grace, with Aly McLean adding the other. Assists were credited to Carlie Felicio, McKensie Boyte, Meggs, and Olivia Martin.

Landry Hicks played 75 minutes in goal and made three saves, with Kavi Kerr finishing up the match.

Grace, which depends heavily on its strength of schedule for positioning in the NCISAA playoffs as an independent with no conference affiliation, faced Cary Christian last Monday, April 15, and rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit with two second-half goals to win 3-2. Hicks, Felicio, and McLean had the three goals, with Meggs credited for an assist on one goal. Hicks had to make 11 saves and shut the Knights out in the second half for the Lady Crusaders to win this one.

Grace will not return to action until this Thursday, when it hits the road for a match against GRACE Christian of Raleigh (9-3). This match is a very important one for both teams in the playoff race, as the two Graces are currently ranked Nos. 5 and 6 in the MaxPreps 3A ratings, which are a major component of the NCISAA seeding process.