Lady Crusader stars make it official

May 15—Serenity McNair (left) and Sarah Strong had an official signing ceremony Monday afternoon, a few days after McNair committed to New York University to continue her athletic career. The two players were teammates on the Lady Strong travel team for several years and teamed up at Grace this season to win the Lady Crusaders' third straight women's basketball state title and earn a No. 13 national ranking. Strong committed to the University of Connecticut during the week of the McDonald's All-America game earlier this spring. Both players are entering teams with a championship pedigree, as UConn has won the NCAA Division I title nine times, and NYU is the reigning Division III women's national champion. Following the singing, the players were joined on stage by many of their Grace basketball and soccer teammates.