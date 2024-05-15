Lady Crusader softball wins playoff opener big

May 14—Grace Christian enters the final week of the NCISAA spring sports season with three teams in the final four. But it was the softball team that got there first.

The second-seeded Lady Crusaders turned in a dominant performance Friday night in the first round of the NCISAA Division II softball tournament, crushing visiting Concord Academy 13-3 in a game that was never close. Grace walked off with a mercy-rule win following a misplayed sacrifice fly by Hayley Pugh which allowed Reagan Lindholm to score and end the game with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Moments earlier, McKayla McDougald had stolen home as the lead runner on a double steal that moved Lindholm into scoring position.

Grace (10-7) faced Gaston Christian (9-8) in a semifinal game Monday evening that ended after press time for this issue. A win over third-seeded Gaston would put the Lady Crusaders into the state championship series against the winner of the other semifinal between top-seed High Point Christian and No. 5 Wake Christian. Grace would host if the opponent is Wake.

Grace and Gaston Christian have nearly identical power ratings and performed similarly against two common foes, beating up on Concord Academy and Thales-Rolesville in three games this spring. Grace had a 31-10 edge in two wins over Thales and one over Concord, while the Eagles had a 27-10 scoring edge, beating Concord twice and Thales once, 10-0 in the first-round playoff game.

The opening-round game was no contest, as the Lady Crusaders scored three times in the first inning, led 5-0 after two, and 9-0 by the end of the third. Concord scored three runs in the top of the fifth to make the score 11-3, but this only staved off the mercy rule for a few minutes before Grace got two more to end it.

Pugh, who started the game and went the distance without allowing an earned run, doubled with one out in the first inning to drive in McKayla McDougald with the game's first run. Hailey Hughes followed with a two-run homer that made the score 3-0.

McKenzy McDougald homered with no one out in the third, hitting a three-run shot that drove in Pugh and Hughes ahead of her for an 8-0 lead at that point.

Grace had a dozen hits in the win, with Hughes collecting three, and Lindholm and McKenzy McDougald getting two each.