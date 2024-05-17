Lady Cougars win two of last three games

May 16—The Somerset Christian softball team has bounced back well after a 3-0 loss to district foe Southwestern, winning two out of their last three games heading into the last few days of the regular season.

In a game last Thursday at home, the Cougars did just about everything right in a 12-0 win over Metcalfe County in just four innings of work. Caroline Mounce had five RBI's and a home run in the victory, with Lydia Fisher and Reagan Childers each adding two. Sophia Barnett and Lanie Baxley each had one RBI apiece. Grace Kiteck added a stolen base in the contest as well. Childers had the win on the mound and went the full four innings, allowing just two hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

Traveling to Caverna on Monday to take on the Lady Colonels, it was once again a dominant showing for the Lady Cougars, as they downed their opponents 9-0. Elisabeth Scott had three RBI's to lead them in the win, and she also added a double and a triple. Barnett had two RBI's, with Fisher, Mounce and Raylee Nichols each adding one RBI apiece. Childers had the complete game shutout on the mound, allowing just three hits with one walk and 17 strikeouts.

On Tuesday, the Cougars hosted the Barbourville Lady Tigers in their final home game of the season and neither team could manage much in the way of runs in the contest. Eventually, it was Barbourville that prevailed however, as Somerset Christian fell 2-1 to the Lady Tigers. Mounce had the lone RBI in the loss for the Cougars, with Kiteck also providing a hit. Childers went the full seven innings in the loss, allowing two runs on three hits with one walk and 15 strikeouts. Barbourville was led by eighth grader Bailee Branstutter with two RBI's and a home run.

Somerset Christian sits at 12-7 for the season and will conclude the regular season on Thursday with a road contest at Metcalfe County. They will begin postseason play on Monday, taking on the Wayne County Lady Cardinals in the 48th District Tournament at Southwestern.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.