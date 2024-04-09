Lady Cougars win SOI championship

Apr. 9—DUNCAN — The Ada High School girls golf team faced some tough competition at the Southern Oklahoma Girls Invitational held last week at the Duncan Elks Golf and Country Club. They refused to back down.

The Lady Cougars brought home the team title after shooting a 358 and finished four strokes better than Class 4A standout Marlow, who was runner-up at 362.

Ada easily out-distanced Class 5A contenders Duncan and Carl Albert. The host Lady Demons were third at 371 and the Lady Titans settled four fourth at 375.

"What a pleasant surprise winning the Duncan Tournament," said Ada head coach Ron Anderson. "I'm not so much surprised with our low scores, but the scores of the other teams that have dominated this year. This was our stiffest challenge of the season."

Anderson said Class 5A is shaping up to be a five-team race for the state title.

"Currently, Bishop McGuinnes playing with the Justiz sisters (Allie and Abbie), are scoring a bit better overall than the next four top contenders that include us, Duncan, Carl Albert and Durant," he explained.

Natalie Blonien of Altus ran away with the Southern Oklahoma Invitational medalist crown after shooting an even-par 71. Gabby Hack of Marlow was second with an 83 and both Ada's London Wilson and Carl Albert's Miah Luong shot identical 85 scores to tie for third place.

"Natalie Blonien continues to take medalist honors in every tournament she enters," Anderson said.

Ada turned in an all-around solid team effort. Kenzie Qualls and Ava Manwell both turned in Top 10 finishes. Qualls landed in the eighth spot with a 90 and Manwell was 10th with a 91. Brooklyn Black carded a 92 for the Lady Cougars and Natalie Jussely rounded out the AHS scoring with a 108.

The Lady Cougars will now play in back-to-back tournaments.

Ada will compete in the Class 5A Girls State Preview today at the Muskogee Country Club today and after that five-hour round trip, the Lady Cougars will travel to Dornick Hills Country Club in Ardmore on Wednesday to battle for the Plainview Lady Indians Invitational title.

It will be a crazy 24 hours for the Ada club.

"Fatigue will certainly play a factor with travel and early tee times. This will really test us, It will feel a lot like a two-day state tournament," Anderson said. "These back-to-back contests will be the biggest challenge for us thus far this season,"

Anderson is anxious to see his team play against some of the best teams in Class 5A today.

"I am looking forward to playing in Muskogee at the Preview. This will give us a look at the course and most of the teams expected to make the state tournament. "This one round of golf will not decide anything, but it will give all of us a better indication of what to expect during Regionals."

------o------

Tuesday, April 2

GIRLS

Southern Oklahoma Invitational

Team Standings

1. Ada 358

2. Marlow 362

3. Duncan 371

4. Carl Albert 375

5. Lone Grove 386

6. Altus 391

7. Piedmond 396

8. Plainview 398

9. Marlow 2 403

10. Putnam City North 410

Top 10 Individuals

1. Natalie Blonien (Altus) 71

2. Gabby Hack (Marlow) 83

3. London Wilson (Ada) 85

(tie) Miah Luong (CA) 85

5. Ady Meek (Duncan) 87

6. Peyton Black (CA) 88

(tie) Laura Stewart (Ducnan) 88

8. Kenzie Qualls (Ada) 90

(tie) Jalee Sampley (Plainview) 90

10. Kenli Wade (McArthur) 91

(tie) Ava Manwell (Ada) 91

Ada Individual Results

London Wilson 85

Kenzie Qualls 90

Ava Manwell 91

Brooklyn Black 92

Natalie Jussely 108