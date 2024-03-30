Lady Cougars tripped up by Washington JV

Mar. 30—STONEWALL — The Ada Lady Cougars bowed out of the 2024 Beast of the East Tournament with a tough 7-6 loss to Washington's Junior Varsity squad Friday morning in Stonewall.

During action on Thursday, Silo socked Ada 20-7 before the Lady Cougars advanced to Friday's play with an 11-1 victory over Konawa.

Coach Jeremy Strong's bunch, now 3-6, will compete in the Sulphur Festival Monday against the host Lady Bulldogs and Cache. Ada is scheduled to host Stonewall at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Washington JV 7, Ada 6

Ada trailed 7-2 heading into the fifth and final inning of Friday's contest before putting together a comeback bid.

Abbey Strong led off the fifth with a base hit before Josie Morgan grounded into a fielder's choice for the first out of the inning.

Rylynn Truett drew a walk before Ariana Munoz ripped an RBI double to get the Lady Cougars within 7-3. Brayleigh Stephens followed with a two-run single that made it 7-5.

A Kiki Williams base knock put runners at first and second and with runners at the corners and two outs, Makenzi Burden laced a single to right field that trimmed the AHS deficit to 7-6.

However, the rally stopped there with Ada leaving the potential game-tying run at third base.

Strong led a 13-hit Ada attack, going 3-for-3 with a run scored. Stephens finished 2-for-3 with a home run — the first varsity homer of her career — and three RBIs while scoring twice.

Munoz went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and both Williams and Burden also had two hits each.

Truett ended up 1-for-1 with two walks and a run scored.

Ada 11, Konawa 1

Brayleigh Stephens, Kiki Williams and Makenna Howell hit consecutive run-producing singles in the bottom of the fourth inning that accounted for four runs and ended the game via the run rule.

Josie Morgan led Ada at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored in a 13-hit Ada attack. Abbey Strong finished 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored and Rylynn Treutt went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a triple and a run scored. Burden ended up 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored for Ada.

Kenlee Sandlin had two of five Konawa hits in the contest and Malena Whitekiller finished 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored.

Roff tops host Stonewall club

STONEWALL — The Roff Tigers scored five runs in their first at-bats and never led host Stonewall back in the game en route to a 13-7 Beast of the East victory Thursday night.

Roff, ranked No. 11 in Class A, improved to 10-9 heading into Friday's tournament action, while Class 2A No. 19 Stonewall dropped to 7-12.

Roff 13, Stonewall 7

The Lady Tigers got home runs from Emma Hardison and Shleby Ensey. Ensey finished 3-fo-r4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Hardison ended up 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs, a walk and two runs scored.

Sophie Eldred went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Keela Scott also contributed a pair of hits. Kailey Cranford finished 2-for-4 with a double and knocked in a run for Roff.

Lilly Wyche had a hot bat for Stonewall. She finished 2-for-2 with a walk, a home run, a double and three runs scored. Faith Ross went 2-for-2 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and Kylie Alford finished 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.

Latta outlasts Tishomingo

STONEWALL — Tishomingo scored three late runs in the top of the fifth inning before the time limit expired in a 10-8 loss to Latta Thursday at the Beast of the East Tournament.

Latta ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, snapped a three-game losing skid to even its record at 4-4 on the year. Tishomingo, which had defeated the Lady Panthers 10-6 earlier this week, fell to 8-3.

Latta 10, Tishomingo 8

Jaycie Prine had a monster game at the plate for the Lady Panthers, blasting three home runs. She went 3-for-3 with four RBIs to lead a 14-hit LHS attack. Prine now has seven home runs this spring.

Talise Parnell finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run and scored three times for Latta. Kate Williams and Audrey Forshay had two hits apiece for the locals. Williams finished 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored and Forshay ended up 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Emily Austin and Keilee Maxey hit home runs for Tishomingo, while Trista Barrett finished with two of eight total Tish hits.