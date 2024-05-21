Lady Cougars shut out in district semis

May 21—The Somerset Christian Cougars opened district play on Monday night against the Wayne County Cardinals. Previously this season the Cougars defeated the Cardinals 4-1 and 3-2, respectively. The Cougars were playing for a chance at their program's first-ever 12th Region Tournament appearance. Unfortunately, the Cougars struggled though, and their season ended in a 9-0 defeat.

The first inning the Cougars started off on defense. Reagan Childers was on the pitcher's mound for the Cougars. Sadiebelle Healan bunted for the first Cougar hit. Kaitlyn West got a hit to right field earning herself an RBI to quickly make the score 1-0 Cards. Childers struck out her next two batters before the final out was recorded in the top of the first, although the Cards had already taken the lead.

The Cougars got one hit off of pitcher Kelci Debord, an Elisabeth Scott hit to third base. Grace Kiteck, Lydia Fisher and Caroline Mounce all struck out however.

Childers went to work in the second inning and after just three batters the Cards had three outs, ending their offense. Sophia Barnett bunted to earn her way onto first base and was the only hit in the second inning. Card pitcher Debord struck out the next three Cougar batters.

Malainey Dobbs took the plate first during the third inning. She got a piece and hit it to Lydia Fisher at shortstop. Fisher bobbled the ball, and it gave Dobbs enough time to make it to first base. Healan was hit by a pitch. A pitch hit Kaitlyn West and the bases were loaded. Addison Garner took the plate and after Childers threw a wild pitch, Dobbs stole home. Garner and Debord struck out to end the Cards' offense but their lead had grown to 2-0.

The Cards were able to cycle through their batting order in the fourth inning. Cole earned a single after hitting to right field. Dixson hit to left field and was safe at first. Hitchcock got a piece but was thrown out at first base, but there were still runners on second and third base in scoring position. Dobbs earned two RBI bringing in two runs after a hit to center field to make it 4-0 with only one out. Healan got another hit off of Chiders for a single. West hit a single to right field, earning herself two more RBI and increasing their lead to 6-0. Garner earned two more RBI before a pop-fly to center finally brought the Cardinals' offense to a close, although the Cards had stretched their lead out to 8-0.

The last Cardinal run was a home run by Addison Garner in the top of the sixth inning. The Cougars would not score a run unfortunately, ending their season with a 9-0 loss.

The Cards will advance to the 48th District championship against the Southwestern Warriors on Tuesday.

The Cougars finished the season with a 13-8 record and have a lot of room to grow, with only one senior departing the team. Best of luck to Lydia Fisher in all of her future endeavors.