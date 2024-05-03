Lady Cougars roll to 4A Regional crown

May 2—The Ada High School girl's tennis team will roll into the state tournament this weekend after a dominant performance at their Class 4A Regional Tournament held Monday at the Ada Tennis Center.

The Lady Cougars never lost a match en route to rolling to the regional championship. Ada piled up 48 team points and finished well ahead of runner-up Elk City who followed with 40 points. Seminole was third at 34 and Harding Charter Prep followed with 30.

Ada is expected to be in the hunt for the Class 4A state championship and will be looking for its first state title since 2016.

Ada head coach Terry Swopes said there will be plenty of 4A obstacles standing in the Lady Cougars' way at the state tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

"We're looking forward to competing at state. We should have a chance to do well, but we'll have to be on top of our game," Swopes told The Ada News. "There are a lot of good teams this year in Class 4A. Casady, Byng, Christian Heritage Academy, Oklahoma Christian School and Henryetta will all be tough competition."

Sadie Epps captured the No. 1 Singles championship at the regional tournament with an injury-default victory over MaKinley Brewer of Elk City.

In No. 2 Singles, Kylee Witt rolled past Kirbey Mouse of Elk City 6-2, 6-0 in the championship match.

The AHS team of Jessi Bolin and Zoey Brown shut out the Elk City duo of Dailyn Castillo and Kamdyn Walter 6-0, 6-0 to win the No. 1 Doubles title.

In the No. 2 Doubles draw, Ada's Lilly Cadenhead and Jerzie O'Neal bested Anna Galloway and Analiese Whittington of Elk City 6-3, 6-0 in the title bout.

------o------

Monday, April 29

GIRLS

Class 4A Regional

Team Standings

1. ADA 48

2. Elk City 40

3. Seminole 34

4. Harding Charter 30

5. Purcell 27

6. Pathways 22

7. OK Christian Academy 20

8. Harding Fine Arts 14

9. Clinton 4

(tie) Douglass 4

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Sadie Epps (Ada) def. MaKinley Brewer (Elk City) by injury default (1st Place)

2. Kylee Witt (Ada) def. Kirbey Mouse (Elk City) 6-2,6-0 (1st Place)

DOUBLES

1. Jessi Bolin/Zoey Brown (Ada) def. Castillo/Walter (Elk City) 6-0,6-0 (1st Place)

2. Lilly Cadenhead/Jerzie O'Neal (Ada) def. Galloway/Whittington (Elk City) 6-3,6-0 (1st Place)

Up Next: Ada girls at the Class 4A State Tournament on Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.