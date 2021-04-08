Lady Colonels suffer 13-0 loss against Harrison County

Apr. 8—After a big win over Garrard County on Monday, the Whitley County Lady Colonels could not find any offense the next night, losing 13-0 to Harrison County Tuesday.

It was a tough loss for Whitley County, who was able to keep the game close through four innings. The Lady Colonels had seven errors throughout the game, allowing Harrison County to capitalize on their mistakes. Whitey County also struggled at the plate, totaling just four hits on the night.

Katy Powers and Jaycie Monhollen were the only two players to get hits on Tuesday. Each player had two hits, apiece, with one double and single, each.

The teams were scoreless through the first three innings of the game. Mackenzie Lunsford started on the mound for Whitley County. She dominated the Fillies through the first half of the game, but the Lady Colonels' struggles on defense led to Harrison County putting more runs on the board.

Lunsford finished the game for the Lady Colonels, allowing 11 hits and striking out five.

The Fillies scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-0 lead. They added three more runs in the fifth and six in the sixth, taking the 13-0 win.

With the loss, the Lady Colonels are 2-4 on the year. They will return to action on Thursday, playing host to Somerset.