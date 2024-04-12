Lady Chargers win home track meet

Apr. 12—GREENSBURG — In the first home meet of the track and field season for North Decatur, the Lady Chargers defeated Oldenburg and Morristown.

Senior Ella Kunz placed first in shot put with a throw of 33-11 and third in discus with a throw of 86-9.5.

Freshman Sarah Moeller placed first in the 100 hurdles in 17.31 (personal best). She also placed second in the 100 with a time of 14.00 and third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.56.

Madi Allen placed first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.93 (personal best) as well as placing first in high jump with a mark of 4-10 and first in long jump with a mark of 13-6.

Ava Lecher placed first in the 400 with a time of 1:13 (season best).

Freshman Mary Stier placed second in the 200 with a time of 31.59 (personal best) and fourth in long jump with a mark of 12-6 (personal best).

Freshman Layla Fellows placed 3rd in the 100 meter dash with a time of 14.80 a new PR and placed 3rd in the 200 meter dash with a time of 31.94.

Freshman Ellie Johnson placed fifth in the 1600 with a time of 6:45, third in the 400 with a time of 1:19 and fourth in the 800 with a time of 3:23.

Lauren Miller placed sixth in the 1600 in 7:51 and placed fifth in the 800 with a personal best 3:36. Freshman Mallory Dehaven placed third in the 3200 in a personal best 16:38.

Freshman Emerson Gunn placed fourth in the 3200 in 17:04.

The 4x100 relay team of Madi Allen, Mary Stier, Sarah Moeller and Sara Litmer placed second with time of 57.19 (season best).

The 4x400 relay team of Ellie Johnson, Ava Lecher, Mary Stier and Sara Litmer placed third with a time of 5:30.

The 4x800 relay team of Ava Lecher, Mallory Dehaven, Emmerson Gunn and Lauren Miller placed second with a time of 13:20.

At Triton Central

FAIRLAND — The Lady Chargers opened the outdoor track and field season with a sixth place finish at the Triton Central Invitational.

Senior Ella Kunz placed second in shot put with a throw of 31-8 and third in discus with a throw of 90-5. Anna Mauer placed ninth in discus with a throw of 63-0.5 for a new personal best.

Madi Allen placed second in high jump with a mark of 4-8, fifth in long jump at 13-6.5 and third in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 51.51.

Freshman Sarah Moeller placed fifth in high jump with a mark of 4-6 and fourth in the 100 hurdles in 18.00. Ava Lecher placed seventh in the 100 hurdles with a time of 21.45 and eighth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 1:01.63.

Freshman Ellie Johnson placed eighth in the 1600 with a time of 6:56.10 and eighth in the 800 with a time of 3:14.88. Freshman Mary Stier placed seventh in the 400 with a time of 1:13.13.

Lauren Miller placed seventh in the 3200 with a time of 16:38.76 (personal best). Freshman Emerson Gunn placed eighth in the 3200 with a time of 16:53.80.

The 4x100 relay team consisting of Madi Allen, Mary Stier, Sarah Moeller, and Layla Fellows placed fourth in of 57.75. The 4x400 relay team consisting of Ava Lecher, Sara Litmer, Mary Stier and Ellie Johnson placed sixth with a time of 5:24.09. The 4x800 relay team consisting of Mallory Dehaven, Ava Lecher, Lauren Miller and Emerson Gunn placed fifth with a time of 13:33.54.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com