Lady Chargers advance to sectional final

May 21—GREENSBURG — A 9-run fourth inning by North Decatur allowed the Lady Chargers to pull away to a 16-0 victory over South Decatur in the sectional Monday.

With the win, the Lady Chargers advance to the sectional final Thursday to take on Jac-Cen-Del in a rematch of last year's title game.

North took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Kennedy Stier reached on a walk and stole second base. With the bases loaded, Carmen Thackery's sacrifice fly scored Stier.

North's Sarah Swain retired the Lady Cougars in order in the bottom of the first.

North added to the lead in the second. With one out, Elizabeth Meister reached via a walk and went to second on a wild pitch. Kennedy Stier singled to drive in Meister. North loaded the bases again Thackery's single drove in two runs. South got out of the inning with a double play, but Swain scored before the third out to make it 5-0.

South's Brooklyn Powers singled to left field to open the bottom of the second inning. North retired the next three batters to end the inning.

With one out in the top of the third, North's Emma Schoettmer singled and went to second on the throw. With two outs and Schoettmer at third, a bunt single by Stier scored Schoettmer to give the Lady Cougars a 6-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Samantha Cole was hit by a pitch to lead things off. With one out, Lydia Witkemper lined a single to right field. A strikeout and pop out ended the inning for South.

In the top of the fourth, North took advantage of seven South errors to score nine runs on two hits.

South's Delaney Caplinger drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the fourth, but that was all for the Lady Cougars. After four innings, North led 15-0.

North added a run in the top of the fifth on singles by Madison Rohls, Swain and Thackery.

South was retired in order in the bottom of the fifth to end the 16-0 North victory.

