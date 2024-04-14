Lady Cats finish third in Goddard meet

Apr. 13—ROSWELL — Clovis High's girls outlasted Artesia to take third place in the seven-team Roswell Goddard Invite on Thursday, played at Spring River Golf Course.

Sophomore Kylie Sprinkle led the Lady Wildcats, shooting 48-45 — 93, followed by junior Kayleigh Maldonado 49-47 — 96, senior Emilee Spears 53-54 — 107 and junior Jordan Archuleta 61-58 — 119.

Lovington took team honors at 370, followed by Goddard 386, CHS 415, Artesia 420, Hobbs 531, Portales 444 and Gateway Christian 473. Individual medalist honors went to Lovington's Aubrey Williams with an 83.

For PHS, Cydnee Massey shot 55-53 — 108, Adriana Ruiz 54-55 — 109 and Paige Yazzie 50-60 — 110. Other scores for the Lady Rams were Elizabeth Barlow 60-57 — 117 and Adrianna Puebla 62-62 — 124.

Clovis Christian had two participants in girls competition, with senior Kaprix Foote finishing at 49-58 — 107 and sophomore Lauren Weaver shooting 56-60 — 116.

On the boys side, the Wildcats finished seventh at 378. Senior Jett Stone shot 41-46 — 87, senior Jacob Rowley came in at 47-46 — 93, freshman Jakob Stone finished 50-47 — 97, sophomore Gavin Anderson carded 48-53 — 101 and eighth-grader Zak Spearman went 55-48 — 103.

Artesia took boys team honors at 306, followed by Goddard 323, Lovington 326, Hobbs 348, New Mexico Military 358, Roswell High 362 and the Cats. The individual medalist was Artesia's Gabe Jimenez at 77.

For Clovis Christian, senior Noah McKay shot 43-39 — 82 and freshman Brock Teune came in at 45-43 — 88.

On Monday, Clovis, Portales and Texico return to Roswell on Monday for the RISD Invite, hosted by Roswell High. CHS, PHS and CCS will be in action on Thursday in the Lovington Invite.