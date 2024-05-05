Lady Cats take 5th at Colt Classic

May 4—ROSWELL — Clovis High's girls shot 387 for fifth place in a 10-team field in Thursday's Colt Classic golf tournament, hosted by New Mexico Military.

Lovington, led by medalist Bailey Alexander's 76, ran away with the team title at 315. Carlsbad was a distant second at 368, followed by Texico (370), Hobbs (384) and the Lady Cats.

Sophomore Kylie Sprinkle led the Lady Wildcats, shooting 37-49 — 86, while senior Emilee Spears followed at 50-49 — 99. Also, junior Jordyn Archuleta and sophomore Aahana Bhakta both shot 50-51 — 101.

Senior Liz Elam shot 45-41 — 86 for the Lady Wolverines, while sophomore Gabriella De La Rosa finished at 43-44 — 87. Other Texico tallies included senior Sierra Hunt 49-48 — 97, junior Sophie Schaap 49-51 — 100 and freshman Riley Fury 55-59 — 114.

Portales, which finished eighth at 423, was led by seniors Paige Yazzie 48-47 — 95 and Cydnee Massey 50-49 — 99. Rounding out the Lady Rams' card were freshman Elizabeth Barlow 61-53 — 114, junior Adrienne Ruiz 53-62 — 115 and sophomore Aundrea Puebla 62-59 — 121.

On the boys' side, CHS posted a four-man score of 356 to finish sixth in an 11-team.

Lovington shot 317 to edge Lea County rival Hobbs by two strokes for team honors. Roswell Goddard (323) was third, followed by Artesia (324), Dexter (332) and the Cats.

Hobbs' Tripten Roberts was the individual medalist at 1-over 73.

Senior Jett Stone led the the Wildcats, shooting 38-42 — 80, while his brother, freshman Jakob Stone, followed at 43-40 — 83. Other scores for the Cats were eighth-grader Zak Spearman 42-44 — 86, sophomore Gavin Anderson 44-43 — 87 and senior Jacob Rowley 45-44 — 89.

Clovis Christian senior Noah McKay shot a season-best 37-38 — 75, finishing fourth individually, while Eagles freshman Brock Teune came in at 42-40 — 82.

Clovis (Class 5A), Portales (Class 4A) and Texico and CCS (Class 1-3A) will all be in Roswell on Monday for district tournament competition.

Tuesday — Portales High's girls were fourth while the CHS boys came in fifth in Lovington's Ross/Black Invite.

Lovington had the top three girls scores and four of the top five, finishing with a team score of 315 for a 45-stroke margin over runnerup Carlsbad. Lovington's Bailey Jarrett posted the day's top score with a four-over-par 75.

Yazzie shot 45-45 — 89 to lead the Lady Rams, who shot 398, followed by Ruiz at 46-48 — 94. Rounding out PHS scores were Massey 48-52 — 100 and Barlow at 58-57 — 115.

On the boys' side, Artesia and Lovington shared the top spot at 317, followed by Roswell Goddard (321), New Mexico Military (341) and Clovis (350). Gateway Christian's Troy Oswald was the individual medalist at 1-over 72.

Jakob Stone shot 40-43 — 83 for the Cats, followed by Jett Stone 42-43 — 85, Anderson 41-46 — 87, Rowley 47-48 — 95 and Zak Sperman 50-46 — 96.