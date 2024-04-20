Lady Bulldogs shut out Lady Knights on the courts

Apr. 20—AURORA — The Batesville High School girls team posted a 5-0 win at South Dearborn.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Isabelle Wonnell at No. 1 singles. Wonnell defeated Sophia Ferguson 6-0, 6-1.

Josie Meyer was also a straight set winner at No. 2 singles. Meyer beat Callie Davidson by the scores of 6-0, 6-1. Adalynn Fledderman completed the singles sweep with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Emily Steigerwald at No. 3 singles.

The No. 1 doubles team of Ava Walsman and Molly Meer were 6-1, 6-1 winners over Sydney Barth and Kylie McClanahan. It was Kate Bauer and Grace Walter winning 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.

The junior varsity was victorious by the score of 6-0. Singles winners for the Lady Bulldogs were Lucy Abplanalp, Madison Wanstrath and Liv Maddock. Ella Wolters and Aurora Mertz won a pair of matches, while Abplanalp and Maddock teamed up for one win.

-Information provided

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com