Lady Bulldogs second at Bill Self Invitational

Apr. 15—FRANKLIN — Franklin Community High School hosted the annual Bill Self Invitational with seven teams joining Franklin in the competition. Self was a long time teacher and coach at Franklin who passed away in 2009.

As a part of the invitational, one senior girl and one senior boy are selected from each school and recognized with the Bill Self Service Award. Batesville's Kaylie Raver and Benjamin Adams received this honor.

Although the rain stopped, the wind picked up and made conditions difficult on and off the track. Despite the less than ideal conditions, Batesville posted 16 personal best efforts and two event winners.

In the team competition, Franklin won the title for the girls with 179.5 points. Batesville took second with 113.5. Perry Meridian was third with 107 followed by Jennings County 67, Connersville 59, Martinsville 56, Shelbyville 29 and Greenwood Christian 3.

For the boys, Perry Meridian won the team title with 155.3. Franklin was second with 115 and Batesville was third with 92. Jennings County was one point behind the Bulldogs with 91. Martinsville finished with 79.8 followed by Shelbyville 47, Greenwood Christian 18.3 and Connersville 15.5.

The Lady Bulldogs' 4x800 relay team of Raver, Bayleigh Demaree, Paige Allgeier and Megan Allgeier won the event in 10:20.45.

Batesville's Ayden Eckstein won the high jump with his peersonal best jump at 6-4.

Other results

Second place

Ella King-shot put

Addison Luer-400 (with a photo finish, missing first by .01 of a second)

Kaylynn Bedel-3200

Ayden Eckstein-long jump

Brock Mahon-shot put and discus

Hudson Kohlman-pole vault

Gage Pohlman-300 hurdles

The boys 4x800 relay of Deev Ranka, Giffin Koester, Isaac Trossman and Cannon Clark

Both the girls and the boys 4x400 relays teams of Megan Allgeier, Bayleigh Demaree, Kaylie Raver and Addison Luers and Gage Pohlman, Cannon Clark, Deev Ranks and Blake Hornberger (also a photo finish, missing first by .03 of a second)

Third place

Veronica King-discus

Katie Lipps-200

Kaylynn Bedel-1600

Kaylie Raver-800

Gage Pohlman-110 hurdles

Blake Hornberger-400

Fourth place

Kaylie Raver-400

Paige Allgeier-800

Megan Allgeier-1600

Lexiyne Harris-3200

The boys 4x100 relay of Gage Pohlman, Liam Stutz, Christian Stenger and Brock Mahon

