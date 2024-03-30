Lady Bulldogs have openings to fill in line-up

Mar. 30—BATESVILLE — The Lady Bulldogs tennis team is coming off an 8-9 season and a fourth place in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference.

Batesville graduated four varsity players so there will be a number of positions up for grabs.

"We are looking forward to the season ahead, but we do have some holes to fill," BHS head coach Emily Helvie commented. "We are looking forward to seeing who steps up and fills the seven varsity spots."

"We expect there to be plenty of competition and the line-up we have at the beginning of the season might not look the same when we get to sectional time," she added.

Senior Isabelle Wonnell and juniors Annie Negovetich and Molly Meer return with the most varsity experience. Wonnell and Negovetich played singles most of the season, while Meer was a doubles player.

Seniors Josie Meyer and Madison Wanstrath also gained some valuable varsity experience last season and will be battling for a spot this year.

The Bulldogs also hope to draw from a junior varsity team that went 10-2 last year. In addition, the Lady Bulldogs have seven newcomers to the team.

"We have had a good preseason with a lot of participation," Helvie commented. "I hope that the work in the offseason pays off for them."

Like past years, the Lady Bulldogs eye the conference and sectional tournaments in May as their primary goals.

