Lady Bulldogs fall to Connersville on the court

Apr. 8—BATESVILLE — The Lady Bulldogs tennis team suffered a 4-1 loss to EIAC foe Connersville.

Batesville's lone victory came at No. 1 doubles. Ava Walsman and Molly Meer defeated Connersville's Grace Kelley and Sarah Cogar 6-2, 6-4.

Grace Walter and Kate Bauer were defeated in a third set tie-breaker. After losing the first set 6-4, Bauer and Walter won the second 7-5 before falling in the super tie-breaker 10-8.

Isabell Wonnell opened the season at No. 1 singles. Wonnell lost 6-3, 6-4 to Connersville's Sophia Starr. Josie Meyer lost 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, while Adalynn Fledderman suffered a 6-3, 6-4 loss at No. 3 singles.

The Bulldogs were 5-2 winners in the junior varsity competition.

Lucy Abplanalp, Madison Wanstrath and Ella Wolters were winners in singles play. Ellie Westerfeld and Addie Reding teamed up for a doubles win as did Wolters and Karsyn Watson.

-Information provided

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com