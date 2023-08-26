Lady Buffs go undefeated, earn championship at MacTown Throwdown

Aug. 26—The Lady Buffs went to work on the weekend, and earned a big pay day on their home floor.

McAlester hosted multiple teams Saturday in the McAlester Activities Center for the MacTown Throwdown, where the Lady Buffs emerged on the other side of the day's action undefeated on their way to being named inaugural champions.

In the final match of the day for the McAlester varsity, the Lady Buffs faced off against Glenpool's junior varsity squad, taking the win in two sets to seal away the title.

The first set saw Glenpool jump out into an early 6-3 lead. But the Lady Buffs battled back, and used three-straight service aces from Jaycee Berry to take the lead. Later after a timeout, a kill by Jaelyn Mascoto and a ferocious spike by Gracey Glenn helped keep the momentum for McAlester.

The Lady Buffs stayed on the attack, and added in scores from Mascoto, Berry, Glover, Maddie Harvey, and Cozy Melton to take the opening set 25-14.

Mascoto got McAlester going once more to start the second set, but Glenpool answered to put itself out in front. Both teams began a back-and-forth battle, trading points and the lead.

But a run from the Lady Buffs behind scores from Melton and Elli Bass found McAlester in a 10-6 lead as a timeout was called. On the other side, Melton and Glenn teamed up for a block point at the net followed by a service ace from Glover to power McAlester forward.

The Lady Buffs kept their foot on the gas, heavily tipping the scales in their favor. Another timeout was called as McAlester led 18-12, but the Lady Buffs got right back into a rhythm after the brief respite.

On the other side, a scoring run featuring points from Glover, Berry, Mascoto, and Bass put the Lady Buffs within victory's reach. The held strong, sealing away the set 25-14 and earning the match and championship win.

Next up for the Lady Buffs, they'll play host to newly-formed team Canadian on Aug. 31, with Tahlequah to follow on Sept. 5.