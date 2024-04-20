Lady Buffs finish season with Senior Night win

Apr. 19—The Lady Buffaloes found an opportunity and took it.

McAlester hosted Santa Fe South on Friday for their final game of the season, where the Lady Buffaloes defeated the Lady Saints 1-0.

The Lady Buffs got the game started with a swift kick from Cameryn Brown towards the goal, but Santa Fe's goalie would stop it. McAlester continued looking for passes and dribbling the ball up the field.

Makayla Misener, Jaycie Williams, and Jaidyn Bledsoe went to work looking for passes and taking the ball downfield. McAlester took multiple shot opportunities, but were blocked or missed.

Santa Fe responded with shot attempts of its own, but those were stopped by Kindred Hall. Both teams went back and forth, leading to a scoreless tie on the scoreboard at halftime.

McAlester kept fighting to get the ball downfield and were met with pressure from Santa Fe. Misener, Williams, Natalia Reyes, and Adarra Wilson took shots, but were missed or blocked by the Lady Saints. It'd be with eight minutes left in the game when McAlester fought to get the ball near the goal, and Reyes sent the ball into the back of the net — putting the first and only goal on the board for the Lady Buffaloes.

The Lady Saints looked to respond, but it wasn't enough as McAlester sealed away the win.

"I'm extremely happy for the way that they ended the season," coach Ra'shaud Buie said after the game.

"Things didn't always go the way we wanted it to, but to end it on a high note and work hard and send it off with a win for the seniors is a good thing, so I'm proud of them for that," Buie said.