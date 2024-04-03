Lady Buffs fall in overtime nail-biter

Apr. 2—The Lady Buffs fought to the finish.

McAlester hosted Duncan in the first home district game of the season Tuesday, where the Lady Buffs battled but fell 2-1 in overtime.

The Lady Buffs looked to strike first, but their shots would be just deflected off. The Lady Demons tried to respond, but their attempts were deflected by McAlester keeper Cady Gilbreath.

Makayla Misener later took a well-aimed shot, but it was deflected just off the tips of the keeper's fingers. Misener and Jaiden Bledsoe attempted back-to-back shots, but those were just prevented.

McAlester kept up the pressure, but the score would remain locked at 0-0 at the half.

The Lady Buffs were able to strike first, with Kelsie Harden booting the ball through traffic to the back of the next to give McAlester the lead. Duncan scored the equalizer late into the half, sending the game into overtime.

There, both teams battled for an advantage. Duncan was then able to use the benefit of a called foul to score, and take the win.

Next up for McAlester, the Lady Buffs will host Noble on Friday.